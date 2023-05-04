Female cricket coaches are in high demand in India after successful stints in the inaugural WPL

You may not have heard the names Anju Jain, Hemlata Kala or Nooshin Al Khadeer. But all three women have made a name for themselves in Indian cricket.

Before the Women’s Premier League (WPL), opportunities for female coaches were few and far between.

But former Indian wicketkeeper Jain says the WPL has changed her life.

“I was left without words,” Jain said.

“The moment [it was announced] meant a lot to me personally.

“I was an Indian cricketer for 12 years and a coach for longer, but this changed my life.”

Anju Jain played as a wicket-keeper and right-hand batsman for India and now coaches women in the game. ( )

Of the five teams in the WPL, two had women as head coaches. Charlotte Edwards led the Mumbai Indians and Rachel Haynes led the Gujarat Giants.

Jain was an assistant coach for the UP Warriorz and has embraced an influx of work following her stint with the team. She now says she is undoubtedly in the right place at the right time.

“Last year my work started in August and the season in India ended in March,” she said.

“This year, it kicks off in May when National Cricket Academy Zonal Centers age group camps begin.”

Al Khadeer is a former Indian team bowler and took on the role of bowling coach for the Gujarat Giants.

The former world number one wicket-taker says female coaches are much more visible now.

“The WPL has brought more professionalism. Coaches are treated with much more respect than they used to be.

“It’s just given a different color to women’s cricket, where people inside and out have more respect for the work we do.”

Nooshin Al Khadeer is a former India bowler and was the bowling coach for the Gujarat Giants. ( )

Indian coaches are in high demand

Indian coaches like Jain are now in demand, and their caliber is recognized by leagues around the world.

During the recent Fairbreak Invitational in Hong Kong, a tournament that was the brainchild of former Australian all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar, Jain was head coach of the Tornadoes.

In the tournament, a total of 90 players from 28 countries were divided into six teams.

“It’s a great opportunity, my team consists of 15 girls from 10 countries,” said Jain.

“The learning I have here will help me return as a better coach.”

Al Khadeer feels this is just the beginning, with Indian coaches now dreaming of their profession in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) or the Hundreds.

“There is a lot of exchange of culture, ideas and strategies,” Al Khadeer said.

“The WPL has given us the opportunity to get noticed and get calls from teams in other leagues.”

Advantages in the midst of compromises

Hemlata Kala, former Indian cricketer and assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals, believes the WPL has also provided opportunities for further learning.

She says she wasn’t good at conversing in English, but sitting in a locker room with coaches of other nationalities helped her pick it up.

“The problem I faced was that I mainly speak Hindi and my coaches spoke English,” said Kala.

“Nevertheless, I have adapted well. At first I was afraid to settle down, but my colleagues and the cricketers also helped me feel at home. I feel that I can now work in the foreign competitions.”

On the other hand, with work now year-round, the female coaches are more likely to stay in camp with the team. It means more time away from their family.

“With opportunities come challenges,” said Kala.

“You have to have a good support system or build a support system.”

The way forward

According to Kala, money also talks.

“When IPL for men started, we thought when were we going to get this money, this exposure?” said Kala.

“In 2017, when I was the head of the selection committee, I went to Rajasthan to pick girls for the World Cup and there were 30 to 40 of them.

“After 2017, there were more than 150 girls for selection. That is because the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a cash prize of five million rupees ($91,000 AUD).

“It made parents believe that cricket could be a serious career.

Nooshin Al Khadeer and Shafali Verma hold the Under 19’s Women’s World Cup trophy. ( )

“The financial benefits through WPL will help grow the talent pipeline and so will the quality of cricket and the life of a female cricketer.”

The same goes for coaches, according to Al Khadeer.

“A coach of a women’s team now has unlimited possibilities,” she said.

“Coaches like us who work all year round have the opportunity to earn a lot more, because what we used to earn in 6 months to a year, we now earn in 3-4 months.

But in the end, the silver lining paves the way for future generations.

“We are laying the groundwork for the arrival of coaches in the next 7-10 years,” said Al Khadeer.

Jain agrees.

“Most girls get discouraged after a certain age because parents want them to go to college, get married,” she said.

“WPL is causing a shift in mindset. The new-age parents see potential in achievement.

“As mentors and role models, we need to convince all parents that it’s not a bad thing to spend time playing cricket in the early years, because even if a WPL contract doesn’t materialize, her future is secure.”

Rica Roy has 22 years of experience in sports in India. She is currently the sports editor of NDTV and anchors the award-winning TV show Turning Point.

She is a member of ABC International Development’s Women in News and Sport Initiative, funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade through the Team Up programme.