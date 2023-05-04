Men’s tennis prepared for NCAA Tournament Run





LOS ANGELES, California (May 4, 2023) – No. 38 UC Santa Barbara will open the 2023 NCAA campaign at No. 10 USC for the first and second rounds May 5-6 at Marks Stadium. The Gauchos kick off the first round in Los Angeles against San Diego with the game scheduled for 11am. Admission is free and there will be a live stream of all six courses, linked at ucsbgauchos.com. No. 10 USC takes on Idaho in the other first round. The winners of the first round will advance to the second round and play on Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. for a ticket to the NCAA Super Regional at locations to be determined. HISTORY

The Toreros have had the number of the Gauchos in the past 10 matchups, with UC Santa Barbara going 1-9 over the stretch. The lone win came in 2009 in a 4-3 victory in San Diego. UC Santa Barbara and San Diego met last year, with San Diego winning the game 6-1 in San Diego. IN THE RANKING

UC Santa Barbara checked in at No. 38 in the ITA team rankings after their Big West Championship. The Gauchos beat Hawai’i 4-1 in the semifinals and defeated UC Irvine 4-0 in the championship game. The doubles partnership of Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady currently ranks 86th according to ITA. GAUCHOS AT THE BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP

UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis won their 15th Big West Championship after defeating UC Irvine in the Championship Match. The game was a rematch of the 2022 championship, in which UC Irvine defeated the Gauchos 4-2. Prior to that, the 2016-19 Gauchos won four consecutive Big West Championships from Cal Poly. ABOUT THE GAUCHOS

Schedule | Scheme

Overall record: 22-3

Big West: 5-1

Home: 11-0

Out: 6-3

Neutral: 5-0

Against ranked opponents: 3-1

ITA ranking: 38

Stripe: W5 ABOUT THE TOREROS

Schedule | Scheme | Statistics

Overall record: 17-7

West Coast Conference: 8-1

Home: 8-2

Out: 6-3

Neutral: 3-2

Against ranked opponents: 6-5

ITA ranking: 30

Stripe: L1 ABOUT THE TROJARS

Schedule | Scheme | Statistics

Overall record: 19-7

PAC-12: 6-2

Home: 9-0

Out: 3-5

Neutral: 7-2

Against ranked opponents: 8-6

ITA ranking: 10

Stripe: W7 ABOUT THE VANDALS

Schedule | Scheme | Statistics

Overall record: 19-7

Big Air: 5-2

Home: 7-1

Out: 2-5

Neutral: 6-2

Against ranked opponents: 1-2

ITA ranking: N/A

Stripe: W5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ucsbgauchos.com/sports/m-tennis/2022-23/releases/20230504ij8r44 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos