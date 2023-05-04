Sports
US Women’s Hockey Contract Lags Canada 102.3 KRMG
U.S. women’s hockey players have fallen behind their Canadian rivals in compensation, two people with direct knowledge of each national team’s contracts revealed to The Associated Press this week.
Not only do Canada’s players share from a larger pool of funds than their U.S. counterparts, Hockey Canada also allocates an additional pool for up to five developmental players beyond the 23-woman national team roster, the people said.
Under the terms of the three-year deal, USA Hockey limits its funding pool to its roster of 23 players, the people added. This is considered a bottleneck for unroasted American players, who have fewer resources to continue playing hockey.
Both people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because USA Hockey’s contract includes a confidentiality clause not to share the information with third parties. USA Hockey confirmed a contract had been signed in January, but declined further comment.
The contents of USA Hockey’s contract were revealed after the Americans won their 10th world championship and for the first time since 2019 by beating arch-rival Canada 6-3 in the gold medal game in suburban Toronto last month.
According to the people, American players split a pool of $1.045 million in the first year. The pool grows to $1.095 million in year two and rises to $1.145 million in the final year of the contract, which runs through August 31, 2025. The deal expires before the start of the USA Hockeys residency program in which players training together for months ahead of the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.
Without revealing how much, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email to The AP that the league provided funding to American players in the new deal. That’s similar to what the NHL did in 2017when the Americans threatened to boycott the world championships on home soil before reaching an agreement.
While the amount of money allocated to US players in the current contract is more than in 2017, it has not kept pace with inflation, one of the people told the AP.
In 2017, players received a monthly salary boost from $1,000 to between $3,000-$4,000 and a chance to earn around $71,000 annually. That potential revenue rose to $129,000 in Olympic years when combined with contributions from the US Olympic Committee.
The landscape of women’s hockey in North America has changed dramatically since 2017.
The seven-team Premier Hockey Federation is entering its ninth season with a salary cap of $1.5 million per franchise double from last season. The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association, the majority of which are American and Canadian national team players, also plans to start his own professional league this fall.
Both people told the AP that player compensation is higher in Canada, with one saying it’s hard to determine how much more because of tax and health benefits, and how Hockey Canada receives its funding from various government agencies. While Canada has universal health care, the US does not, and US Olympic and Paralympic Committee rules prohibit individual associations from negotiating such benefits.
According to Hockey Canada, Canadian players also receive a percentage of ticket revenue from annual Rivalry Series games against the Americans played in Canada. Americans don’t get any share in series played in the US, one of the people said.
In both the US and Canada, the amount each individual player is paid is based on seniority, with college players not eligible.
The new contract followed six months of negotiations after American players agreed to extend the previous contract until September to compete in the world championships in Denmark.
U.S. Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield was unhappy with the delay at the time, telling the AP: Yes, of course we would have loved to do it now, but we’re not doing that for a reason. So watch closely what happens.
Hockey Canada, by comparison, an extensive press release outlining the parameters and benefits included in the one-year agreement it reached with its players in December.
