Sports
Hills community spots have activities for active older adults – Orange County Register
Did you know that the City of Anaheim offers several activities and programs designed for active older adults at both the East Anaheim Gymnasium and the East Anaheim Community Center?
Some of these include pickleball, ping pong, Zumba Gold instruction, art instruction, and English as a Second Language classes. Other activities include canasta, bridge, growing African violets and a craft group, as well as a monthly movie day with several featured films.
In addition to these opportunities, the city also offers a senior mobility program that provides transportation for adults age 60 and older. This not only gives them access to local shopping centers, medical facilities and recreational activities, but also allows them to maintain their independence. This service is available seven days a week.
Call 714-765-4511 for more information on programs and schedules.
Shop books and other treasures
The Friends of Canyon Hills Library is hosting an in-branch flash book sale May 11-12 featuring a wide variety of fiction, non-fiction, specialty books, and an extensive puzzle selection.
The community is encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to purchase great reading material for bargain prices every day from 10am to 4pm.
A special highlight of this flash sale is the opportunity to view some of the exceptional boutique items for sale. The boutique showcases purses, scarves, decorative items and much more available as a result of recent donations.
Proceeds from the book and boutique sales help the Friends group provide various programs and services to all customers of the Canyon Hills Branch.
Call 714-765-6444 for more information.
Help students visit DC
The fourth through sixth grade classes of Hephatha Lutheran School are sponsoring a car wash fundraiser in the church parking lot on May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon, and the community is encouraged to participate.
The money raised through this fundraiser will help these students offset the cost of an educational tour in Washington, DC, scheduled for October 2024.
Those who would like to support this fundraiser can purchase car wash presale tickets for $10 or $15 per car on the day of the event. Presale tickets are currently on sale at the school office. Call the office at 714-637-0887, ext. 2 for ticket or additional information.
Kids can make mom a gift
The Canyon Hills Library Young Adult Council is planning a Mother’s Day DIY workshop at the branch on May 11 from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.
This special event gives children the opportunity to create cards and key chains for Mother’s Day with YAC members. Members of the Young Adult Council are Canyon High School students who volunteer at various activities at the Canyon Hills branch.
Call 714-765-6444 for more information. Participation is free of charge.
Your recyclable materials can help others
The next “Recycle Saturday,” sponsored by the Knights of Columbus at San Antonio Catholic Church, is scheduled for May 6 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lasts
Anyone wishing to participate in the recycling event can return CRV-marked beverage containers, including glass, plastic bottles, and cans, in the church’s south parking lot on Solomon Avenue.
This recycling fundraiser helps the Knights provide much-needed assistance to various charitable organizations such as Thomas House, Mary’s Kitchen and Grandma’s House of Hope, which help the homeless and those in need.
For more information, contact the church office at 714-974-1416.
Join a book club discussion
The Canyon Hills Library Adult Book Club, “Talks and Treats,” is reading “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders this month.
Read the book and join the conversation on May 18 from noon to 1 p.m. This lively discussion, open to the community, takes place in the multipurpose room at the Canyon Hills facility or Zoom. Light refreshments are provided.
The Friends of Canyon Hills Library has purchased copies of the book, which can be checked out at the library information desk.
Call 714-765-6444 for more information.
Sharon Hlapcich writes about happenings and happenings in the Anaheim Hills area. Reach her by phone (714-998-4604 or email ([email protected]).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2023/05/04/anaheim-briefs-hills-community-spots-have-activities-for-active-older-adults/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This muscular actor is preparing Netflix’s latest thriller and is one of Colombia’s fiercest drag queens
- Hills community spots have activities for active older adults – Orange County Register
- Southern Company Co-Chairs Diversity-Focused Cleantech Energy Innovation Fund
- One-hour endoscopic surgery could make type 2 diabetes patients insulin-free
- What does earthquakes near san diego mean for “big earthquakes”
- Trump calls the accusation of E. Jean Carroll of “Disgusting History”
- Novo Nordisk cuts part of Wegovy drug supply amid growing demand
- Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma ready for her Cannes debut at.
- US Women’s Hockey Contract Lags Canada 102.3 KRMG
- St. Pauls Attic supplies clothing to Iowa County
- Wall Street plummets as bank fears erupt
- Google announced the Pixel Fold