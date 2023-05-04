Hills community spots have activities for active older adults – Orange County Register

Did you know that the City of Anaheim offers several activities and programs designed for active older adults at both the East Anaheim Gymnasium and the East Anaheim Community Center?

Some of these include pickleball, ping pong, Zumba Gold instruction, art instruction, and English as a Second Language classes. Other activities include canasta, bridge, growing African violets and a craft group, as well as a monthly movie day with several featured films.

In addition to these opportunities, the city also offers a senior mobility program that provides transportation for adults age 60 and older. This not only gives them access to local shopping centers, medical facilities and recreational activities, but also allows them to maintain their independence. This service is available seven days a week.

Call 714-765-4511 for more information on programs and schedules.

Shop books and other treasures

The Friends of Canyon Hills Library is hosting an in-branch flash book sale May 11-12 featuring a wide variety of fiction, non-fiction, specialty books, and an extensive puzzle selection.

The community is encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to purchase great reading material for bargain prices every day from 10am to 4pm.

A special highlight of this flash sale is the opportunity to view some of the exceptional boutique items for sale. The boutique showcases purses, scarves, decorative items and much more available as a result of recent donations.

Proceeds from the book and boutique sales help the Friends group provide various programs and services to all customers of the Canyon Hills Branch.

Call 714-765-6444 for more information.

Help students visit DC

The fourth through sixth grade classes of Hephatha Lutheran School are sponsoring a car wash fundraiser in the church parking lot on May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon, and the community is encouraged to participate.

The money raised through this fundraiser will help these students offset the cost of an educational tour in Washington, DC, scheduled for October 2024.

Those who would like to support this fundraiser can purchase car wash presale tickets for $10 or $15 per car on the day of the event. Presale tickets are currently on sale at the school office. Call the office at 714-637-0887, ext. 2 for ticket or additional information.

Kids can make mom a gift

The Canyon Hills Library Young Adult Council is planning a Mother’s Day DIY workshop at the branch on May 11 from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

This special event gives children the opportunity to create cards and key chains for Mother’s Day with YAC members. Members of the Young Adult Council are Canyon High School students who volunteer at various activities at the Canyon Hills branch.

Call 714-765-6444 for more information. Participation is free of charge.

Your recyclable materials can help others

The next “Recycle Saturday,” sponsored by the Knights of Columbus at San Antonio Catholic Church, is scheduled for May 6 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lasts

Anyone wishing to participate in the recycling event can return CRV-marked beverage containers, including glass, plastic bottles, and cans, in the church’s south parking lot on Solomon Avenue.

This recycling fundraiser helps the Knights provide much-needed assistance to various charitable organizations such as Thomas House, Mary’s Kitchen and Grandma’s House of Hope, which help the homeless and those in need.

For more information, contact the church office at 714-974-1416.

Join a book club discussion

The Canyon Hills Library Adult Book Club, “Talks and Treats,” is reading “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders this month.

Read the book and join the conversation on May 18 from noon to 1 p.m. This lively discussion, open to the community, takes place in the multipurpose room at the Canyon Hills facility or Zoom. Light refreshments are provided.

The Friends of Canyon Hills Library has purchased copies of the book, which can be checked out at the library information desk.

Call 714-765-6444 for more information.

Sharon Hlapcich writes about happenings and happenings in the Anaheim Hills area. Reach her by phone (714-998-4604 or email ([email protected]).