No. 10 USC Men’s Tennis Features Doubles Team of the Year, Six Trojans Earn All-Pac-12 Honors
Men’s Tennis | 04 May 2023
USC men’s tennis enjoys a crop of Pac-12 honors with the doubles team of the year and a solid streak of first team and honorable mention recipients. Senior Stefan Dostanić and fifth year Bradley Frye received Doubles Team of the Year honors, while a total of six Trojans have won All-Pac-12 honors.
USC’s Dostanic and Frye are Pac-12 Doubles Team of the Year for a second consecutive season, the first back-to-back winners of the award since UCLA’s Evan Zhu and Martin Redlicki in 2017 and 2018. league at No. 13, having been as high as No. 2 in September, they have an overall record of 12-9 in NCAA play. They are just the fourth duo to win the award in consecutive years since its inception in 2000. They are the second Trojan pair to win this award, Robert Farah and Steve Johnson in 2009-10. Troy has now won the Conference Doubles Team of the Year award for the third consecutive season.
Troy’s three-pack earning All-Pac-12 First Team honors are all first-time receivers, except for senior Dostanic, who had a first-teamer last season as the Pac-12 Singles Player of the Year. He was added to this year’s list by junior Wojtek Mark and sophomoresPeter MakAll three have played major roles in USC’s lineup, with all double-digit singles wins to date, led by NCAA singles tying Makk’s 26 wins. The group as a whole has also joined forces to record 12 of USC’s 19 double wins to date.
Three more Trojans were selected with honorable mention, including Frye, junior Lodewijk Weststrate and freshmen Student Ten. Combined, the three have won four games for the Trojans this season.
No. 10 USC (10-seed) will open its 2023 NCAA campaign for the 16th straight from home, Idaho, UC Santa Barbara and San Diego for the first and second rounds May 5-6 at Marks Stadium. On Friday (May 5), UC Santa Barbara and San Diego kick off at 11 a.m. and USC takes on Idaho at 2 p.m. The winning teams will compete in the NCAA Second Round on Saturday (May 6) at 2 p.m. for a ticket to the NCAA Super Regional at locations to be determined.
The eight teams emerging from that round will advance to the USTA National for the remaining rounds of NCAA competition which will take place May 18-20. Likewise, the NCAA Individual Championships will be held at Complex, with singles and doubles competitions May 22-27.
Friday May 5
11 a.m. #38 UC Santa Barbara (22-3) vs. #30 San Diego (17-7)
14.00 hours [10] #10 USC (19-7) vs. Idaho (15-8)
Saturday May 6
2:00 PM NCAA second round
In the ITA’s final team rankings, USC remained No. 10 after a strong performance at the Pac-12 Championships.
USC has three Trojans in the senior national singles rankingsStefan Dostanićleads Troy at number 25. Trojan sophomorePeter Maklocked in the number 39 ranking whileWojtek Markclaimed the number 109 ranking.
USC also holds the No. 13 ranked doubles pairStefan DostanićAndBradley Frye. The Trojan duo of Frye and freshmenStudent Tenmoved up the rankings, checking in at number 45.
Led by head coachBrett Massifor the fourth season, USC makes its 16th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and 44th overall appearance. Now with an overall record of 19-7, the No. 10 seeded Trojans are looking to make a deep run in the tournament. With five NCAA crowns claimed since 2009, USC continues to lead the country with 21 all-time national championships and holds an overall record of 112-38 in the NCAA Tournament. USC was a No. 12 seed in 2022 leading up to the NCAA Super Regional. During USC’s current 16-year NCAA appearances, USC has placed No. 1 (2012 and 2014), No. 2 (2011), No. 4 (2013 and 2017), No. 5 (2010), No. 7 (2015), No. 8 (2009 and 2019), No. 10 (2016, 2018 and 2023), No. 12 (2007 and 2021), and No. 13 (2022) with NCAA titles captured in 2009, 2010, 2011 , 2012 and 2014.
USC secured its place in the 2023 NCAA Tournament as an automatic qualifier after its dominant run to the Pac-12 Tournament Championship. The title was the fourth consecutive conference crown and seventh overall for the Trojans, improving their record to 19-7 overall. In the final NCAA Tournament, USC was a No. 12 seed and reached the 2022 NCAA Super Regional. Ranked No. 10 in the nation in the latest poll, 10 seed USC has a roster balanced by experienced and emerging young talent. With the momentum gained from the Pac-12 championship, USC also boasts three ranked singles players and two ranked doubles pairs.
EXPLORE IDAHO
Unranked Idaho is coming from the Big Sky Conference after winning their second straight conference title. The Vandals have a 15-8 overall record this season with a 5-2 record in conference play. Idaho is 1-2 against ranked opponents this season, winning over No. 55 New Mexico in February and losing to both No. 67 Air Force and No. 70 Northern Arizona. Idaho has no ranked singles or doubles players. The Trojans are 2-0 in their all-time series against Idaho.
EXPLORE UC SANTA BARBARA
No. 38 Santa Barbara enters the tournament as champions of the Big West Conference. Gauchos are 22-3 this season, with a 5-1 record in conference play. Santa Barbara has no ranked singles and one ranked doubles in No. 80 Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady. The Gauchos have played split against their two ranked opponents this season with a win against No. 28 Cal followed by a loss against No. 64 Oregon. The Trojans never faced the Gauchos.
SCOUTUNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO
No. 30 San Diego enters the tournament after losing to No. 37 Pepperdine in the West Coast Conference championship. USD is 17-7 this season, with an 8-1 record in conference play. San Diego has gone 6-5 in 11 games against ranked opponents this season. San Diego has one ranked singles player in No. 76 Iiro Vasa and no ranked doubles pairs. The Trojans are 43-3 all-time against San Diego.
PAC-12 CAMPS
USC worked its way to its fourth straight Pac-12 Tournament title after a dominant outing in Ojai, losing just two singles games in the run-up to the Trojans’ seventh overall conference crown. USC, seeded No. 1 in the tournament, edged past No. 9 Oregon 4–0 in the quarterfinals with the clincher outBradley Fryeto get the Trojans to the semi-finals for the 11th consecutive time. Against No. 4 seed Stanford in the semifinals, USC dropped the double, but rebounded in singles to claim four singles matches to win the match and advance to the championship finals. In the title game for the tenth time, USC struggled to get things going in doubles, dropping the early point again. Troy bounced back in singles, winning four singles matches as Wojtek Mark delivered the blow.
NCAA INDIVIDUAL ACTION
USC men’s tennis has familiar faces heading into their second straight NCAA Individual competition, with two Trojans locked in for singles and one USC duo in that draw. SeniorStefan Dostanićand sophomoresPeter Maksecured their spot in the 64-player NCAA Singles draft, while Dostanic and fifth yearBradley Fryewill make their second NCAA double appearance.
LAST SEASON
InBrett MassiDuring the second season of the season at the helm of the USC program, the Trojans posted an overall record of 23-6 while simultaneously claiming the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament Championship. Following a run to the 2022 NCAA Super Regional where USC fell in a close 4–2 decision to Ohio State, the Trojans finished the season ranked No. 10 in the nation. Stefan Dostanić And Bradley Frye both earned ITA All-American status for doubles, having made a run to the NCAA Doubles Round of 32. Dostanic also earned ITA All-America status in singles, reaching the Round of 16. USC nearly won the Pac-12 postseason awards, as the Trojans claimed Coach of the Year, Singles Player of the Year and Doubles Team of the Year.
