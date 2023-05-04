Zhang Zhizhen’s Unlikely Journey to Stardom | ATP tour

In March 2011, 14-year-old Zhang Zhizhen played a junior tournament in Haikou, China against 15-year-old Cameron Norrie. The result was lopsided: Norrie passed Zhang 6-2, 6-0. The left winger enjoyed an impressive junior career, dominating college tennis for Texas Christian University and rising to the Top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

The road to stardom was not so straight forward for Zhang, who never climbed higher than world No. 166 as a junior. But it was almost fitting that, just over 12 years after that game in China, Zhang scored the biggest win of his professional career against Norrie, knocking out the Briton 2-6, 7-6(2), 7- 6(2) on Monday at the Mutua Madrid Open to become the first player from his country to reach the fourth round of an ATP Masters 1000 event.

“Before the game, I didn’t even think I would be here in Madrid’s second week,” Zhang said after that game. “Now I made it!”

The 26-year-old’s journey at the Caja Magica didn’t stop there. Zhang won his third consecutive final-set tiebreak on Tuesday when he upset eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz for a place in the quarterfinals. With a win against Aslan Karatsev on Thursday, he becomes the first Chinese player in history to reach the Top 50 in the world.

It’s a huge achievement for a player who never expected to be here. Zhang’s close friend Wu Yibing, the highest-ranked Chinese man in history, was junior world No. 1, as was 18-year-old compatriot Shang Juncheng. According to Chinese tennis reporter Zhang Bendou, they were touted much more highly than Zhang.

“What makes Zhizhen unique and different is, first of all, he was never a child prodigy, let alone world No. 1 junior like Wu and Shang,” he said. “He never played a junior Grand Slam, he didn’t have a high junior ranking. However, he is not a small town boy either. He is from Shanghai. His father is a famous football star.”

Zhang’s father is Zhang WeiHua, who was a defender for Shanghai ShenHua. When he was young, his father gave him three options: study, swim or play tennis. Studying was too boring and his swimming coach too heavy. Zhang’s tennis life began with a process of elimination.

As Wu Di, one of the best Chinese male tennis players in history, said, Zhang was never the best singles competitor in his age group. At least he enjoyed more success in doubles.



Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Di in Zhuhai in 2019. Photo: ATP Tour

But after taking his first major-draw victory on the ATP Tour in 2015, just short of his 19th birthday, there was always potential in Zhang’s game.

“He definitely has the shots for Top 50 or Top 30. But sometimes he didn’t know how to use it [them]Wu said. “He’s a smart kid, but too smart. Good service, forehand and everything is fine, but you have to adapt.”

Zhang’s first years on the Tour were filled with inconsistency, which prevented him from having a consistent presence at the highest level.

“He thinks he can beat anyone. But every day is different. Sometimes [you] do, sometimes [you] do not. But he just wants it to be a fun day,” Wu said. “[It is not nice] every day. It’s rainy today. Tomorrow it will be sunny. But you have to compete calmly.”

The Chinese star made slow progress. He cracked the Top 200 in the world in 2019 behind his first two ATP Challenger Tour titles. Two years later, Zhang qualified for Wimbledon and became the first Chinese man to compete in the main draw of the tournament in the Open Era. Last year, he achieved the same feat at the US Open (as did Wu Yibing).

His consistency improved and with it the Pepperstone ATP rankings rose. Last October, Zhang became the first Chinese player to break into the World Top 100, an important moment according to Zhang Bendou.

“Many Chinese are very proud of what our country has achieved over the past 30 years. However, when you talk about sports, men’s tennis forever seemed to be our ‘black hole,'” he said. “We’ve accomplished so many great things, but we couldn’t even produce one ATP Top 100 player for that long, which is really unthinkable.

“For ZZZ to finally capture that goal, it was a great success and also a relief for Chinese people, especially sports fans here, that yes, Zhizhen and Yibing both proved that Chinese men can do it too.”



Wu Yibing, Shang Juncheng and Zhang Zhizhen this year in Melbourne, where they all played in the main draw. Photo: ATP Tour

The Chinese player has been training in various locations around the world in an effort to improve his game. He has also stayed close to his Shanghai team. Earlier this year, Wu Di traveled with him for several weeks to help where needed.

“Mentally he is strong, because otherwise another Chinese cannot stay out of China for years,” said Wu. “He can.”

As Zhang showed in Madrid, he has the game to compete with some of the best players in the world. Otherwise, it would be hard to beat former Nitto ATP Finals participants and Masters 1000 champions like Norrie and Fritz.

“For years, people always talked about whether Asian men are not strong enough to compete with Western players,” said Zhang Bendou. “Even if they could, they are usually injury prone. ZZZ is different with Wu and Shang in that sense. He’s tall and strong and he’s all about power. Just look how big his forehand and serve can be in Madrid.”

Zhang will look to use those assets again in the quarter-finals against Aslan Karatsev, who he admitted beat him 6-0 in an exhibition set.

“I will do my best,” said Zhang after his last game. “Here everyone is a great player, a huge player. They all have very good results. [I will] try to do the best I can.”