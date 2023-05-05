Six Wildcats earn Pac-12 honors





SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 announced its 2023 all-conference men’s and women’s tennis teams and six Wildcats represented Arizona. From the men’s team, Jonas Ziverts , Gustavus Strom And Colton Smith were named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and Herman Hoeyeraal earned a spot in the second team. This is Ziverts’ fourth all-conference team recognition and second first-team appearance; he made the second team in 2019 and 2021 and then the first team in 2022. Named the 2023 Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2023, the fifth-year Wildcat has been an integral part of moving to a higher level leveling the men’s tennis program in the past year, helping the team achieve back-to-back regular season championships and pushing them to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021. This marks Strom’s third appearance in all conferences and also his second time in the first team. The Swedish native won Pac-12 Rookie of the Year in 2021 and a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team after outstanding performances during his debut Wildcat season, and last spring Strom was named to the all-conference second team. He put together an impressive 19-2 dual singles record and consistently played in third place. Smith, asophomore, was on the conference first team this year after earning an honorable mention in 2022. Playing between the No. 1 and No. 2 lineup this season, The Wildcat racked up a double record of 15-6, with 10 wins in the No. 1 spot. Hoeyeraal landed on the All-Pac-12 Second Team this season with a double record of 12-6 despite a foot injury that forced him to play for a month. Last spring, the Norwegian received an honorable mention. Two women’s team Wildcats earned Pac-12 post-season honors. After an incredible freshman season, Reece Carter earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team. It marks the first time a Wildcat has made the first all-conference women’s tennis team since Lauren Marker was named in 2017. The Canadian Wildcat leads the team in singles wins with a doubles record of 17-7. She played between the No. 1 and No. lineup for most of the season, with a perfect 8–0 record in the No. 2 spot. Earning her first recognition in the Pac-12 post-season awards, Salma Zioti earned an honorable mention for her final run with the Wildcats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2023/5/4/womens-tennis-six-wildcats-earn-pac-12-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

