Major League Cricket comes to Morrisville as the city continues to improve the cricket experience
Thursday, May 4, 2023 10:22 PM
MORRISVILLE, NC (WTVD) — The city of Morrisville wants to win big and become the destination for Major League Cricket.
“After coming here, every day we go to one or the other to watch cricket,” Virupaxappa Gavaia said. “It’s a great pleasure. We are passionate about watching sport here.”
Morrisville strives for it Strengthen Kerkstraatpark by this summer, with an expanded capacity of 3,500, additional parking and new broadcast infrastructure.
“Our residents and business community have supported our continued investment in Morrisville’s parks,” said Mayor TJ Cawley. “We are delighted to be able to provide a world-class cricket venue to host both our local league play and some of the best players in the world here in Morrisville at Church Street Park.”
Not only the fans will get an upgrade, there are also plans to improve the seating for the players. Church Street Park was the home ground of the Morrisville team and will soon host Major League Cricket in July.
“There is a passion to play cricket, but there was no reason,” said cricketer Mark Stohlman. “It would mean everything to Morrisville because we have the fan base. We have the facilities. We have everything they really need to make cricket successful here in the US.”
Cricket announcer Aaman Patel said the passion is what sets North Carolina apart.
“There are some of the best players in the world who come to play from Australia and the West Indies, so to have those people play it in North Carolina is huge for me,” said Patel.
“You’re just talking about a large number of people who play cricket, love cricket, and I think we saw that with the minor league finals that happened in 2021 and 2022. I think if you put that on a major league- or international level, I think it’s just going to be huge.”
