Big Ten Spring Football Overreactions: Ohio State’s Biggest Concern; Michigan QB JJ McCarthy takes the next step

It’s May. No one inside college football takes a moment of anger for almost four months. That’s a lot of time for everyone – fans and media alike – to wait for something tangible to talk about. Luckily we have spring training.

Sure, spring drills are useful for coaches and players to figure things out, but the main reason for their existence is to draw wild conclusions from them with little evidence. Did the team’s Twitter account post a video of your transfer WR making a nice one-handed catch? heisman! Did your local beat reporter see both quarterbacks fight for the No. 1 miss throws during the 10 minutes of practice they got to watch? Worst passing offense ever! Need to hit the portal and collect some NIL money to buy Caleb Williams from USC!

We are all at our dumbest in May. Let’s take a look at the kind of overreactions there could be around Big Ten country message boards right now.

Luke Altmyer is the program’s best QB since Jeff George: Illinois is having its best season in years, mostly thanks to one of the best defenses in the country. However, if the Illini want to maintain that, they need to improve offensively. Tommy Devito was an excellent option for a year at QB last season, but Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer has looked good this spring and Illini’s offense looks set to become more dangerous in 2023.

Andre Carter becomes the Hoosiers’ first Day 1 draft pick in 30 years: Indiana’s defense wasn’t nearly disruptive enough last season, and coach Tom Allen dealt with it by hitting the transfer portal to get West Michigan’s Carter. The defensive lineman was a bug with the Broncos last year, finishing with seven sacks, 13.5 TFL and 11 QB rushing. He looked just as good with the Hoosiers this spring.

The Hawkeyes will never score a single point on offense: Much attention was paid to the contract stipulation for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and the25 points per game the Hawkeyes need to score this year. Much was also made about changes to the offense and newcomers like QB Cade McNamara and Michigan TE Erick All. None of it was on display this spring – at least not in public. McNamara was a restricted participant in the only open practice of the spring, and many expected starters on the offensive line were out. As a result, Iowa’s offense was extremely vanilla, even for Iowa.

WR Tyrese Chambers becomes All-Big Ten: Maryland has a lot of work to do along the offensive line after players advanced to the NFL or transfer portal, and by late spring none of it had been resolved. So let’s ignore that and focus on the transfer receivers! Although West Virginia’s Kam Prather is the more prominent name, Chambers showed himself the most at the spring game. A native of Maryland, Chambers caught 96 passes for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons with FIU.

Michigan

QB JJ McCarthy takes it to another level: McCarthy led the Wolverines to another Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance last season, but had some clunkers in November; against Rutgers, Nebraska, Illinois and Ohio State, McCarthy threw seven touchdowns with no interceptions, but only completed 50% of his passes. He also threw two critical interceptions in the CFP Semifinal loss to TCU. After a slow start to the spring game, McCarthy found a groove and made some impressive throws to all parts of the court. If he improves his consistency and performance, as many in the program believe he will, it could prove to be the difference between “playoff contender Michigan” and “Michigan national title contender.”

All main offensive players are gone: Shortly after spring training ends, the window for players to enter the transfer portal does the same. That’s why we see a flurry of action after that. Usually, players start with concrete evidence that they are buried on the depth chart. Unfortunately for Michigan State, that’s not the case. Starting QB Payton Thorne and leading WR Keon Coleman entered the portal and the Spartans already lost their other good WR, Jayden Reed, to the NFL. That’s a bitter pill to swallow over the summer, especially when you’ve had a 5-7 season as you watch your rival win the Big Ten and make it to the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons.

Wait… can you throw the ball?Coach PJ Fleck has been successful in Minnesota, and he’s experienced most of that success in running football. Minnesota has played the ball on 63.4% of its plays over the past four seasons. Only the three service academies run the ball more often. The Gophers are one of only two Power Five programs to have run the ball more than 60% of the time (the other being close friend from Minnesota, Wisconsin). Well, that could change this year. With a new QB and the team’s top two rushers gone, receivers took center stage in Minnesota’s spring game. Charlotte transfer Elijah Spencer looked great as did Western Michigan’s Corey Crooms. Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford led the team in receptions last year and will also be a factor. The Gophers will still run the ball, but they may not have to do it as often this season.

Nebraska

QB Jeff Sims is who Adrian Martinez should have been: Adrian Martinez, like Scott Frost, arrived in Lincoln with much hype, and the early return was promising. Then it never got better. In some ways, they just got worse. Now both Martinez and Frost are gone, and here’s Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, who was so good this spring that last year’s starter Casey Thompson made it to the transfer portal. Sims was among the top players in the class of 2020 and surprised many by committing to Georgia Tech. He made smart decisions with the football during the spring game, something Nebraska fans haven’t seen often enough from their QB.

Everyone is going to run over the Wildcats: Northwestern has a lot of question marks this spring. That’s usually the case if you’ve gone 4-20 with a 2-16 point in the Big Ten in two seasons since you won the West. However, one of the biggest concerns has to be the line of defense. Adetomiwa Adebawore was the most disruptive force on the game last season, but he’s leaving for the NFL. Defensive lineman Austin Firestone was a big recruiting win for the Cats in their class of 2022, but after appearing in just three games last year, he transferred to Missouri. The Wildcats also replaced the D-line coach after 12 years. It’s a lot of change in one off-season, and you can understand why fans are skeptical that the defense that allowed a Big Ten-worst 191.3 rushing yards per game last season will be even better in 2023.

ohio state

The offensive line is a real problem spot: Six Ohio State players were included in the NFL draft this year, and three of them were in the offensive line. It shows how good the line was for the Buckeyes last year, but the flip side is that many good linemen need to be replaced and things have looked shaky this spring. Ohio State is on the portal looking for help with tackling for a reason. While the team was dealing with injuries and players going out, Ryan Day said the shaky play the fans saw up front in the spring game was also common in practice. While no one expects the offense to be bad, it’s something that could haunt the Buckeyes in their biggest games.

No one has a better running duo in the country: It’s ironic that Drew Allar, The QB Prince Who Was Promised, is finally getting the reins from 15-year-old starter Sean Clifford, but it’s the rushing charge that will likely lead the Nittany Lions into 2023. In other words: even with the five-star QB, don’t expect Penn State to be as much like Ohio State as it is Michigan. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 1,928 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns last season. With a young QB, a strong offensive line and a dismal defense this year, they are likely to lead offensively. And that’s probably a smart choice, because both are pretty good.

Hudson Card is a taller, more athletic Drew Brees: There are many changes with your defending Big Ten West champions. Coach Jeff Brohm left for Louisville and QB Aidan O’Connell is in the NFL. In their place is new coach Ryan Walters, who helped change Illinois as the coordinator of one of the nation’s top defenses. Wanting to keep Purdue’s offensive tradition alive, Walters enlisted Air Raid enthusiast Graham Harrell as OC, and Hudson Card stepped over from Texas to lead it. While Purdue had great success on offense under Brohm, it’s easy to argue that Card is the most talented Boilermakers QB in a long time. If he does what he’s capable of and helps Walters improve a mediocre defense, the Boilermakers may be able to pull off another attack on the division.

Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights will have to run the ball more than Minnesota: If, as I mentioned earlier, Minnesota runs the ball less often this season, maybe Rutgers will pick up some of those carries. Although the weather was bad, neither of the two players competing for the QB job – Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon – looked impressive in the spring game. New Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca — who came from Minnesota! — hasn’t been able to dig deep into the playbook yet, but from what’s been seen, it seems that running the ball will be Rutgers’ most likely path to success on offense in 2023.

Wisconsin

The Dairy Raid is unstoppable! All hail the Dairy Raid!Listen, I’m not a fan of Wisconsin, and even I’m excited to see what this offense will look like. New coach Luke Fickell has made big changes and the badgers won’t look like the ones you’re used to seeing. This spring was the first glimpse anyone got of the new attack, and while there were some wrinkles to iron out, no one expected things to be firing on all cylinders so quickly. Plus, let’s face it: New OC Phil Longo may have sent the ball out at previous stops, but that was thanks to the staff in those places. You can still spread offensively and use power. In fact, it might even be easier. So the badgers will still run the ball.