Shanti sprints for history, swimmers make a splash: What will the 32nd SEA Games hold for Team Singapore?





There’s Teong Tzen Wei, who cemented his status as the best in the region this year when he set Games records in the 50m butterfly (23.04s) and the 50m freestyle (21.93s). He has been among Asia’s best since 2022, only two swimmers have been faster in the 50m freestyle and none have surpassed his personal best of 23.03 seconds in the 50m butterfly. Last year, Teong finished fourth in the men’s 50m butterfly final at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships (25m) in Melbourne. His time of 22.01s equaled the Asian record he set in the heats the day before. Also watch out for debutant Nicholas Mahabir. The 17-year-old, who lives in the United States, is the current national record holder in the 100-meter breaststroke. His time of 1:00:37 is significantly faster than the current Olympics record of 1:01:17 set by Vietnam’s Pham Thanh Bao at the last Games. Mahabir’s 28.09 seconds in the 50m breaststroke at McDonald’s Queensland Championships last year is also faster than Pham’s winning time of 28.28 seconds in Hanoi. Malaysia’s Andrew Goh could play a part in this race, having set a national record of 28.10 seconds earlier this year. Then there is 22-year-old Quah Jing Wen. Three years after her older brother Zheng Wen took home six golds at the 2019 Games, Jing Wen replicated that success with six golds in Hanoi. Jing Wen achieved victories in three individual events (100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley) and three team events (4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle, 4x100m medley relay) She already has 15 Games gold at the age of 22 and should add a few more to the collection in Phnom Penh. 4. Is a rebound on the agenda for table tennis? It was a tough outing for Singaporean table tennis in the last Games as they lost the title of South East Asia’s top nation to Thailand for the first time in over a decade. But since then it has been on the rise. There were strong results at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Women’s Team Gold, Women’s Singles and Women’s Doubles and Men’s Team Silver) alongside the breakthrough of young players such as Izaac Quek.

