Mountaineers fall for Chanticleers – App State Athletics





BOONE, NC App State softball lost a few games against Coastal Carolina on Thursday, 7-1 and 4-3. Game 1 Recap (Coastal Carolina 7, App State 1)

Taylor Thorp produced the Mountaineers’ only run of the series opener with a bomb to center left, her fourth of the season. That shot came in the fourth inning when App State trailed by a few runs. Thorpe and Kaley Coltrain both went 2-3 to lead the Mountaineers, followed by Kay Houston who added a single. Coastal Carolina would retire in the closing innings for a six-run victory. Delani Buckner pitched the first five innings and struckout two batters with two earned runs on four hits. Kapri Toone And Kaylie Northrop also saw playing time in the last two innings. Game 2 Recap (Coastal Carolina 4, App State 3, 9 inn.) The Black and Gold struck first in the middle game of the series in the bottom of the second back then Kylie LaRousa hit a two-run bomb to left field. That hit brought home McKenzie McCullen , who returned to action on Thursday after missing more than a month due to injury. LaRousa has four home runs to his credit this season. Sejal Neas retired eight consecutive batters in the circle to keep the Mountaineers ahead until the fourth inning when the Chanticleers cut the lead to one. Houston responded with an RBI double in what would be App State’s final run of the game, scored by Abbie Cunningham . Coastal Carolina tied the score in the top of the sixth, leading to back-to-back scoreless innings before Delaney Keith sealed the win with an RBI single. Neas struckout three batters and earned three runs on five hits. Northrop pitched the last two and a half innings with one earned run on four hits. Mary Pierce Barnes also added a few hits, continuing her impressive .422 average in conference play, the second best in the Sun Belt. Next one The Mountaineers and Chanticleers meet on Friday at 2 p.m. in what will be the App State season finale. Seniors Day takes place pregame and a graduation ceremony follows the game.

