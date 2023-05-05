Cricket World Cup: Coming up October-November, India vs Pak at Ahmedabads Modi Stadium





Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has emerged as the front-runner to host the high-profile match between India and Pakistan in the ICC 50-over World Cup scheduled for October-November, the first match between the two arch-rivals at Indian bottom since 2016.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to host the high voltage match at Ahmedabad stadium in anticipation of a large number of fans who are expected to travel to India from abroad for the match, it is understood. With a capacity of 1 lakh, the Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest in the country. The BCCI will announce the World Cup schedule in a grand launch once the Indian Premier League, which is currently underway, is over, it has been learned. If all goes according to schedule, the Over-50s World Cup will kick off on October 5, with Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru and Dharamshala shortlisted as venues, even for practice matches. However, only seven of these venues will host India’s league matches. Ahmedabad could be the lone venue for India to play two games provided the team makes it to the final. It is understood that Pakistan could play most of their matches in Chennai and Bengaluru for security reasons. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata are also being considered as a venue. Similarly, Bangladesh could also play most of their matches in Kolkata and Guwahati as it would reduce the traveling distance for fans from the neighboring country. As October-November is the monsoon season, the BCCI plans to complete the competitions in the southern parts of the country before the first week of November. The Indian Express has learned that the BCCI has also consulted with the Indian team management and sought its preferences for the games, except for Pakistan. The Indian team, sources said, requested that the BCCI allocate matches against Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa to venues that support spinners. It told the board it favors slow pitches because it wants to maximize so-called home field advantage, a trend it has followed in recent years. The Indian team has performed well at home on slow tracks in recent years. So the team management had requested that when the schedule is set, the Indian team should face top teams in slow fields. They wanted to have home court advantage, a source told the BCCI. Sources said that the state units have already given their wish lists to the BCCI, but a call for the games to be allocated to venues would only be made by the BCCI. But they added that there is a high probability that the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host India’s match against Australia, while matches against New Zealand, England and South Africa will be played in other centers where the pitches are slow will be. The BCCI has earmarked more than Rs 500 crore to upgrade stadiums across the country for the 50-over World Cup. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had previously stated that the board will upgrade its infrastructure, with clean toilets, easy access and clean seats as top priorities following recent criticism over the condition of stadiums. All existing infrastructure in the country will be upgraded before the World Cup. An assessment of the stadium has been made to engage a wider cohort of fans in the IPL and throughout the World Cup. So during this period, the infrastructure will be upgraded, Shah said.

