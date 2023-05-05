Oklahoma football: completely out of players after the spring

Writer’s Note: This is going to be a series titled “Post Spring player breakdown” where I’ll be providing a breakdown of where each player sits within Oklahoma’s football program. There will be another full roster breakdown following the team’s fall camp practices in August.

Demarco Murray, Oklahoma’s running backs coach, left the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, disappointed with the loss of the Sooner’s bowl game at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles. However, his disappointment had to be mitigated by the performance of his running backs, not just in the bowl game, but all season. Former Oklahoma running back and current New York Giant rookie Eric Gray was a consistent shining star in an inconsistent Sooner offense. Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes showed optimistic performances during bowl play and equally promising performances during the Sooners’ 2023 Spring practices.

Now let’s talk about the 2023 running back situation. Start with the expected starter first and finish in playing time.

Jovantae Barnes – sophomore

Jovantae had a huge spring that impressed media members, fans and the Sooners coaching staff. He is an athletic defender who specializes in reaching the edge in zone runs and exploiting his versatility beyond the backfield. Jovantae rushed the ball 116 times in 2022 for 519 yards and 5 touchdowns. Jovantae’s first career start was against the Seminoles in the Cheez-It-Bowl where he had 27 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. He was impressive on the season, especially for a freshman back. Jovantae is clearly fast and agile; however, the first thing that strikes me when I see him running is his physicality. He is a punishing running back. He seeks contact and engages defenders by force.

Jovantae left Spring practice just days before the Spring game to have minor surgery to fix a nagging medical issue. He is expected to make a full recovery ahead of fall camp and compete for a starting position against Gavin Sawchuk. Coach Venables shared that Barnes was dealing with a nagging problem that stemmed from high school and I was taken back when I heard him say this. If we saw out of Jovantae in 2022 that he was dealing with a nagging injury, I can’t wait to see what this young man can do at 100 percent.

Gavin Sawchuk – Redshirt freshman

Gavin Sawchuk made his college debut against TCU on October 1; however, he actually introduced himself to Sooner Nation at the Cheez-It-Bowl. Against the Seminoles, Sawchuk rushed 17 times for 100 yards and 1 touchdown.

Sawchuk also had a very productive spring training. He received high praise from Coach Demarco Murray and Head Coach Brent Venables. They were impressed by his speed and his ability to fit into the attack, even though he has no experience. Sawchuk brings more speed to the attack than Barnes, but not much. He plays with equally impressive physicality and his pads are always low, seeking contact with defenders and working his way through arm tackles on the line of scrimmage.

I would consider Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk to be more of a 1A and 1B than a 1 and 2. Both fullbacks will bring a dynamic aspect to Jeff Lebby’s offense this season. These two are why I would consider the Oklahoma backroom the most solid position in the program, with the defensive backroom a very close second.

Marcus Major – Redshirt Senior

Marcus Major is the senior leader in the Sooners’ room. He experienced struggles in 2022 and those struggles may have spilled over into the spring. In 2022, Major missed Spring practice due to a hand injury and created a huge opportunity for Barnes and Sawchuk. Major was plagued with injuries during his stay in Norman; However, Coach Venables explained that his current injury is not too serious and he will be ready for summer training.

Major has accumulated playing time in 28 games during his four seasons for the Sooners. He totals 525 yards on 116 carries for 7 touchdowns. Major also racked up 11 receptions for 102 yards and a score. Marcus Major is an extremely physical running back who brings the contact to the defender. This could be a possibility as to why he continues to experience injuries. Major is great at lowering his path level and inflicting penalties on defenders. If Major can go to fall camp at 100 percent, he will earn a spot in the running back rotation this fall. This gives the Sooner attack a three-headed monster in the backfield.

Kalib Hicks – Freshman

Kalib Hicks is an impressive freshman running back. He’s built a solid lower body for power and blast, both of which he consistently showed during Sooners’ Spring drills. According to him, Hicks was a 4-star running back prospect in high school op3. Hicks runs with a short/bumpy stride and, like the previous three backs, also embraces contact with defenders.

Hicks had a solid feather and earned a reputation as a hard worker and a man of great effort. If Marcus Major continues to see setbacks through injury, or if one of the two starters gets injured, I fully expect Hicks to see an opportunity to step in and get playing time. Hicks is one of the freshmen on the team. I am very excited to see him develop into a true back in the Crimson and Cream.

Some Kalib Hicks stock could be an interesting buy. pic.twitter.com/0tdAXv2G75 — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) April 10, 2023

Daylan Smothers – Freshman

Daylan enrolled in Norman in January after being recruited from West Charlotte, HS, as a four-star recruit. Mr. North Carolina Football 2023 has worked hard as a member of the Oklahoma football program. He was named as one of Oklahoma’s student-athletes of the week in the first week of May. Daylan has a huge work ethic and great humility in his personality.

Athletically, Daylan is a savvy running back. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry in the 2023 spring game. He runs with patience and explodes when the time comes. He reminds me of a smaller Ezekiel Elliott because of the patience he shows as he runs the ball. I don’t see a chance for Daylan to see the field much this season. Still, that’s not bad for two reasons. 1) RBs have a short shelf life; let him spare himself. 2) The Sooner running back room is talented and deep. There just needs to be more room.

I hope Daylan doesn’t get too frustrated by not seeing much time in 2023. He is a critical part of the future of the Oklahoma football program. Hopefully he will remain patient and wait his turn as Daylan Smothers will be a special running back at the University of Oklahoma.

OU is getting some serious speed with the latest commit Daylan Smothers 🥵 pic.twitter.com/tKYLJvRtos — The MainLine Podcast (@TheMainLinePod) July 14, 2022

Tawee Walker – Junior

Tawee Walker had the best performance of any running back in Oklahoma Spring’s game period. He put his name on the map for future opportunities in the Sooner offense. He showed explosiveness with the ball in his hands and he showed a new level of versatility beyond the backfield in the passing game.

The same issue faces Walker present for Daylan Smothers. The running backs room in Norman is deep and it’s going to be hard for these guys to find time.

Chapman McKown – Freshman

McKown is a walk-on freshman from Norman North High School. He rushed for over a thousand yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior at Norman North. McKown received scholarship offers from all three of the nations’ service academies, but chose to become a Sooner. McKown is a favorite walk-on with the Sooner football program and one that I believe has the potential to earn a spot on the field at some point in his career. His work ethic is immense and he has a knack for making plays. He will be on the field one day, it’s just a matter of time.

Emeka Megwa – Redshirt sophomore

Megwa transferred to OU from the University of Washington in mid-August 2022. He did not play for the Sooners in 2022 due to eligibility issues. He suffered a meniscus tear at the start of Spring and was unable to compete. Megwa is unlikely to find time in the Sooners regular running back rotation this fall.

Oklahoma Football – Running Backs Conclusion

This hollow space is a good problem for a program. The room is too deep and too talented to show everyone the time on the field in a running role. There are about 70 to 90 offensive plays called each play. If we split that down the middle (which is never the case), there are 40 ish plays for RBs. That’s nowhere near enough chances to share more than three running backs.

Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk are 1A and 1B… period. The biggest question to answer in the RB room is who is the clear #3? That’s the place most of these guys are competing for. Personally, I think Kalib Hicks will ultimately win for this role. However, Daylan Smothers has also been a consistent source of production in practice and he is an absolute speed demon. Again, good problems to have.

Overall I give this group a 10. They are deep, talented and led by the second best offensive individual coach on the roster outside of Bill Bedenbaugh. I think the Sooners’ running backs will be the brightest spot in Jeff Lebby’s sophomore offense in 2023. That’s a good problem to have.