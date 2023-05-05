2 tennis prodigies killed in ghost accident on Long Island





A victory in a tennis match ended in tragedy on Wednesday night after an allegedly drunk driver behind the wheel of a pickup catastrophically collided with a car, killing two teenagers. The victims have been identified as two 14-year-olds from Roslyn, identified by friends as Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz. “Probably one of the most catastrophic scenes I’ve seen in a long time — the debris field — it’s almost like a car exploding,” said Det. Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Department. The driver of the pickup truck that allegedly killed the couple, Amandeep Singh, 34, faces charges including vehicular homicide, manslaughter, leaving the scene and DWI. Prosecutors say his BAC was more than 2 times the legal limit, and he was previously convicted of DWI and gang assault as a teen. “He said he came from a birthday party,” Fitzpatrick said. “He thought he was in New Jersey. It lurched in and out of the lanes and the kids had nowhere to go.” The young men were both destined for greatness according to those who knew they were only in high school but played on their high school’s varsity tennis team. They were in the car with two other players from the team who are expected to survive. According to police, they were all wearing seatbelts and had just had a snack in Jericho and were on their way home. On Thursday, hundreds came to court with heartache and heartbreak to support the bereaved families. Singh’s lawyer says his client is innocent until proven guilty. There was applause in the courtroom when the judge ordered that Singh be held without bail. He faces up to 25 years if convicted on the highest count. He is due back in court on May 8.

