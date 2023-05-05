South Florida closes regular season in Houston





TAMPA, May 4, 2022 The University of South Florida softball team will travel to Houston, Texas to finish the 2023 regular season with a three-game series against the Cougars Friday through Sunday. The Bulls are currently third in the standings behind Wichita State and UCF. They are three games ahead of Tulsa and Houston. LAST WEEK The Bulls ended their home regular season schedule with a clean sweep over the Memphis Tigers. South Florida beat the Tigers 18-0. Vivian Ponn (Fort Myers) led the team with a .714 batting average. She hit two home runs this weekend. In Sunday’s 5-0 victory, the Bulls tied a single game record of four home runs. It is the eighth time in the program’s history and the second time this season that the Bulls have tied it. It was also the second time this season Marissa Tripelpiece (Sugarloaf, Pa.) has had a multi-home run performance. Tieley Vaughn (Wesley Chapel) hit her third homerun of the season to reach the tying run. Gabriel Nori (Weston) threw 10.1 innings this weekend, struckout six batters and got two victories. South Florida currently has 28 home wins this season and is tied with Campbell and Texas. Round up for the opponent Houston (19-28, 6-9 AAC)

Date: Friday-Sunday May. 5-7 | 7pm | 3 p.m. | 1 p.m. (ET)

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats: Stat broadcast

Series against Houston: USF leads, 28-16

noteworthy information: Turiya Coleman and Bree Cantu lead the Cougars in eight home runs per year. Cantu has 33 RBI while Coleman has 26.

Kenna Wilkey remains the Cougars ace. In 172.2 innings, she struckout 159 batters. About USF Softball

