Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale calls for radical change in Test cricket, IPL





Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale believes Test cricket should become short once-a-year events like Wimbledon as fans increasingly gravitate towards the 20-over format. Talking to the BBCs Tail holders podcast this week, Badale claimed that the game’s oldest format would have to be played between a small number of countries during a specific time period each year to accommodate T20 competitions. Watch every match from the 2023 IPL LIVE & On-Demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > We can make Test cricket work if we make it more of an event, Badale said. We should play it at the same time every year between a small group of countries that can afford it and Lords becomes like a Wimbledon, an event that is the diary. The number of times I hear arguments like Ben Stokes wants to play Test Cricket, that’s important, but what really matters is what the fans of the future want to see and what are they going to spend their hard-earned money on. We’ll have to think creatively about Test Cricket if we want it to work. The IPL currently takes up two months of the cricket calendar and the BCCI is looking to make the tournaments longer in the coming years. Several other domestic T20 leagues have popped up in the past 18 months, including the South African SA20, the United Arab Emirates ILT20 and the US Major League Cricket. The packed schedule has forced some high-profile cricketers to give up international commitments to compete in lucrative T20 tournaments, such as New Zealand veterans Trent Boult and Martin Guptill. Last year, England Test captain Ben Stokes retired from ODI cricket aged 31 as playing all three formats of the game had become unsustainable. There are too many formats, Badale said. I would be more concerned about the ODI game now. It’s a tough one for me because Test cricket is what you grow up with as a fan and I haven’t missed the first day at Lords for years, it’s still my favorite format. But it’s not about me, it’s about what the ten to fifteen year olds in India and around the world think. I do believe that over the next three to five years there are some choices that the managers are going to make that will really be decisive. We have too many franchise leagues now, so you can have a hierarchy from the IPL, some major leagues and then some minor leagues. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> South Africa’s Andrich Nortje celebrates with teammates. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/becomes-like-a-wimbledon-rajasthan-royals-owner-manoj-badale-calls-for-radical-change-to-test-cricket/news-story/6c0c37101e2baec9c8f26bca596beeff

