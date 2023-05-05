Haggs: What happened to the Boston Bruins?





BRIGHTON, MA One thing we can say for sure about the Boston Bruins is that it will take some time to figure out exactly what happened during their first round bust against the Florida Panthers. There weren’t really one or two things that went wrong for a team that won an NHL-record 65 wins and amassed 135 points during a magical regular season in which virtually nothing went wrong for the Black and Gold. In some ways, they caused them to fail when they faced a talented, deep Florida Panthers crew far better than the wild card spot they deserved after a season filled with injuries and inconsistency. But let’s call it what so many of the Boston Bruins couldn’t say when they emptied their lockers at the Warrior Ice Arena. It was a choke similar to many, many Boston Bruins playoff failures of the past in the era where it seems they were perpetually disappointed in the spring. You feel bad for yourself. But you feel more sorry for the older boys than yourself, if I’m honest, said Trent Frederic. I don’t know if we choked or whatever you want to call it, but that part will hurt forever I guess. We know how good we had a team, and I don’t know if any of us will ever be on such a good team again. It’s hard to wrap your head around it, if that makes sense. How do you win, if our team was so good, that’s what happened? That’s something that takes time to figure out. I don’t know if anyone has been able to put a finger on what happened, and I don’t know if we ever will. Sure, it’s been hard for anyone who’s seen Patrice Bergeron’s greatness over the past two decades to think that this is how it could end for him. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci share a long hug. At the end a long hug with Brad Marchand and a wave to the audience. Class all the way through Patrice. A disappointing end to the Bruins season pic.twitter.com/rY73pFjZNC — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) May 1, 2023 It shouldn’t be up there with the most infamous chokes in Boston sports history simply because of the podium. Bill Buckner let a 1986 World Series championship go through his legs for the Boston Red Sox, and the Boston Bruins fell flat in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against a St. Louis Blues team they could have and had to beat when the playoff field opened up for them after the first round. This content is for BHN+ subscribers only. You can join for just $3.99 a month or a whole year for just 34.99! You can join for just $3.99 a month or a whole year for just 34.99! Join us! –OR– Sign in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2023/05/04/haggs-so-what-happened-to-the-boston-bruins-bhn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos