How did the Indian contingent fare at the major tournament?





The recently concluded World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Bangkok 2023 was a six-day event held from April 23 to 29 at Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It was one of six Star Contenders organized by the WTT under the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The Indian contingent was cheered on by fans from home courtesy of the Cadbury Dairy Milks #CheerForAllSports initiative where they helped the Indians cheer on their favorite paddlers through a fan wall in the stadium. It was an innovative idea that must have boosted the Indians’ confidence and gave them a sense of home field advantage despite playing in Bangkok. China dominated the Star Contender Bangkok 2023 by taking all five titles in the event. Lin Gaoyuan emerged as the winner of the men’s singles final after beating South Korean Jang Woojin 4–3 on aggregate in the final. India was well represented at the WTT Star Contender Bangkok 2023. A total of 12 paddlers showed up for the event, but only Mens World No.51 G Sathiyan and Women’s 40th seeded Manika Batra earned Main Draw spots in Men’s and Women’s Singles respectively. . Manika and Sathiyan won their respective round of 64 singles category against Suh Hyo Won and Vitor Ishy respectively. The top-seeded Indians in the event suffered defeats in their next round. Both Manika and Sathiyan played together in mixed doubles, beating home team Padasak Tanviriyavechakul and Tamolwan Khetkhuan in a 3-1 win. However, the mixed doubles pair failed to progress in the star contender as they were defeated by Japan’s Shunsuke Togami and Miwa Harimoto in a hard-fought quarterfinal. The Indians lost the first two sets, but showed resilience to bounce back by an 11–9 margin in both the third and fourth sets to tie the game at 2–2. The Japanese rowers kept their nerve to seal the game 11-6 in the deciding set. The mixed doubles team’s qualification to the quarterfinals was the biggest milestone in the event from India’s point of view. How did other Indian rowers perform in WTT Star Contender Bangkok 2023? West Bengal Sutirtha Mukherjee was involved in the most matches (7) among the Indian contingent. She won all three qualifying rounds of the women’s singles with convincing victories before going down to South Korean Lee Zion in the Round of 64. Sutirtha and Ayhika Mukherjee won both their qualifying matches after victories over Singapore (3-1) and Japan (3-2). However, the duo did not get past the Luxembourgers Sarah de Nutte and Xia Lian NI in the Round of 16. Senior Women’s National Champion Sreeja Akula competed in the women’s singles and doubles event in Bangkok. The paddler from Telangana defeated Welsh player Charlotte Carey 3-0 in the qualifying round 1 before falling 1-3 to Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Wen in the next round. It was a similar story for Sreeja in women’s doubles where she teamed up with the younger Diya Chitale. They won the first qualifying round and lost the second. Manav Thakkar played six matches in three different events. He won his first two qualifying rounds in men’s singles and was later eliminated by Peng Wang-Wei in the final qualifying round. Manav was paired with Karnataka’s Archana Kamath in mixed doubles. However, their journey only lasted until the second qualifying round. Manav earned a direct qualification in the men’s doubles main draw, partnering Surats Harmeet Desai. They were eliminated 0-3 by South Korean duo Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon in the round of 16. Harmeet, who was part of the Commonwealth Games gold defense team in Birmingham last year, failed to beat Lubomir Jancarik in the men’s singles first qualifying round.



