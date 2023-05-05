Spiders earn ninth straight trip to conference title game with 15-8 victory over UMass





Next game: High point 5/6/2023 | Afternoon Be able to. 06 (Sat) / afternoon High point History Richmond, Va. Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year Dalton Young tied a career-high eight points to lead the No. 2 seeded University of Richmond Men’s Lacrosse team over No. 3 UMass, 15-8, in the Atlantic 10 Semifinals at Robins Stadium Thursday night. The Spiders will face former SoCon and ASUN foe High Point on Saturday at noon in the inaugural A-10 conference title. With the win, Richmond earns a conference title game for the ninth consecutive trip. Richmond goals were scored by Dalton Young with five (3 assists), Lance Madonna with three (1 assist), Aidan O’Neil , Derek Madonna And Luke Grayum (1 assist) with two and each Luke Olson with someone else. A-10 All-Rookie Team Selection Jack Pilling added an assist for his first collegiate points. Richmond twice jumped an early 4-1 lead with 3:56 in the first quarter before UMass answered and took the game in one at 5-4 at 6:13 of the second. From there, the Spiders scored eight unanswered to take a convincing 13-4 lead late in third. Highlight beat Richmond 4-2 in the last 20 minutes of play, but it wouldn’t be enough as Richmond’s hot streak cemented his place in Saturday’s Championship. On the defensive end of the field, Honoree Second Team All-A-10 Zach Vigue made 11 saves as the Spiders led UMass to make 19 turnovers. All-A-10 First team player Jack Saunders led the defensive effort with three turnovers caused and three ground balls. Richmond beat the Minutemen, 45-30, scooping 27 ground balls to their 26. The Spiders were near perfect at zero, going 21-22 while UMass was 15-19. Jared Chenoy led the team with six ground balls after going 12-25 in faceoffs. The Spiders are no stranger to High Point in title games. Richmond’s first ever NCAA playoff birth in 2014 came after defeating High Point in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament. Since then, the teams have met for conference title matchups in 2015, 2019, and 2021, with each program winning two. Saturday’s title game will become an instant classic as it marks the third conference in which the programs have competed for titles, including the Atlantic Sun, Southern and now Atlantic 10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2023/5/4/mens-lacrosse-spiders-earn-ninth-consecutive-trip-to-conference-title-game-with-15-8-win-over-umass.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

