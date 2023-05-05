Upgrade the cricket infrastructure





Entrance Building Nepalese cricket is currently at its brightest. Nepal recently defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final for the ACC Premier Mens Club. Due to the rain, the final game had lasted for two consecutive days, May 1 and 2. Nepal tasted victory after beating the UAE by seven wickets and easily clearing its competitor’s target of 118 runs. The country’s overall performance in this tournament highlights its potential to play well and reach newer heights. What is needed is that the players get the right opportunities and sufficient motivation. This victory has paved the way for the Nepalese cricket team to now compete in the Asian Cup, which will also see cricket teams from India and Pakistan. Though the match is expected to be held in September, a battle is underway between India and Pakistan. Pakistan is the host of the tournament, while India is not open to play on the former ground. So for now the Pakistan Cricket Board has come up with an alternative to play the upcoming matches elsewhere. Amidst so much uncertainty over the venue, the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has suggested in its recent press release that the government is making an effort to host the upcoming matches in the country itself. It has requested the Prime Minister to lobby on this issue during his forthcoming visit to India. The idea sounds great and it would also be an important opportunity for the country. But we cannot run away from the ground reality. We have failed to develop first-class sports-related infrastructures. This has prevented us from facilitating such bigger games at home. While the motivation and hard work of the Nepalese team will remain crucial, the government must also be proactive for a successful cricket match. Matches held on Monday and Tuesday saw ardent cricket fans even stand in the rain with umbrellas to cheer on the Nepalese cricket team. It was the team’s hard work and motivation that had played the magic. Much remains to be done on the part of the government. It is essential to boost the confidence of the players. Being the pride of the nation, they deserve respect and recognition. While giving cash prizes to the athletes is a good form of motivation for them, it is not the right solution. Good coaching is what is needed as well. The players should have enough practice and regular tournaments to encourage them to progress and improve their performance. Improving the standards of domestic cricket infrastructure should also be a priority. Good planning and sufficient investments are essential for this. In the years to come, the country will hopefully have all the necessary infrastructures to facilitate international games in its home country. This dream can certainly be realized with the necessary efforts and cooperation between the various authorities in the country. Nepal worked very hard to get into the finals of the new game. Let’s hope that in September the country gets a chance to play the game with its neighbours, India and Pakistan. This will be a great opportunity and a matter of pride and prestige. It will also contribute to the development of cricket, which is still on the rise in the country.

