Men’s tennis meets Northwest in NCAA Opener Friday

The UCLA men’s tennis team meets Northwestern Friday at 7 a.m. PT for a first-round NCAA tournament game in Lexington, Kentucky. The Bruins (12-10, 3-5 Pac-12) and Wildcats (20-9, 7-2 Big Ten) clash for a third time, having split two previous decisions. Host and fourth ranked Kentucky (24-4, 9-3 SEC) takes on Presbyterian (16-9, 4-1 Big South) 10am PT. The winners will face each other in the second round at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday.

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 45th

Overall Win-Lost Record: 124-40

Appearances Unseeded: Second

Round of 16 appearances (last): 43 (2019)

Quarter-final round appearances (final): 39 (2018)

Appearances in the semifinals (final): 27 (2018)

Appearances in the final round (final): 12 (2013)

NCAA Championships (since 1977): 4 (1979, 1982, 1984, 2005)

NCAA Championships (total): 16 (1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1956, 1960, 1961, 1965, 1970, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1982, 1984, 2005)

The UCLA men’s tennis program has qualified for the NCAA Championships 45 times in 46 years since the tournament format was adopted. The Bruins have accumulated 16 NCAA team titles, including four since the switch in 1977. They were also one of the last 16 teams to stand 43 times. UCLA holds a 124-40 record in NCAA play. UCLA and Northwestern split two postseason decisions in the programs’ only meetings. The Bruins were eliminated from the 2021 NCAA Tournament with a 4–1 first round loss to the Wildcats on May 8 at the Texas Tennis Center. UCLA thrilledly took the double, but was unable to win in singles. Northwestern prevailed in five first sets en route to four straight victories.

REVELLI, ZAHRAJ EARN ALL CONFERENCE EARLY

James Revelli And Patrick Play were honored by the Pac-12 Thursday, when the conference announced its postseason awards and All-Conference honors. Both student-athletes were named to the All-Conference Second Team. The inclusion of Revelli is a first, as Zahraj made the team after receiving an honorable mention in 2022.

LAST TIME OFF

Sixth-seeded UCLA men’s tennis was eliminated from the Pac-12 Championships on April 27, falling to No. 3 Utah by a score of 4–1 in the quarterfinals at Libbey Park. James Revelli earned the only singles victory for the Bruins, beating No. 43 Geronimo Espin Busleiman 6–3, 6–4. He also collaborated with Timothy Li for the pair’s fourth win against a nationally ranked tandem. Gianluca Ballotta also approached a singles victory, but was stopped short when the final result was determined. Dominant for the Utes in singles were Francisco Bastias, Patrik Trhac and clincher Franco Capalbo.

IN THE RANKING

UCLA is ranked #35 in the most recent ITA Team Rankings, released Thursday. All rankings have been automated since February 21. The top 25 teams were previously determined through a survey of coaches. The ITA National Doubles Rankings, also announced Thursday, includes the combination of Timothy Li And James Revelli at No. 56. Li and Revelli knocked out No. 53 Berk Bugarikj and Patrik Trhac of Utah at the Pac-12 Championships (April 27, 6-2), No. 41 Bugarikj and Trhac again during the regular season (April 22, 6 – 4), No. 30 Joshua Charlton and Quinn Vandecasteele of Oregon (April 15, 7-5), and No. 73 Jay Friend and Jonas Ziverts of Arizona (March 31, 7-5). Alexander Hoogmartens ranks No. 84 in singles. He reached a career-best No. 15 February 8. Each of Hoogmartens’ most recent five wins has come against an opponent ranked in the top 50 of the ITA National Singles Rankings. He is 7-3 overall against nationally ranked foes during the 2022-23 season. Hoogmartens’ last four wins in singles were also in straight sets, starting when he defeated No. 43 Trey Hilderbrand of Texas A&M 6–3, 6–2 (January 13) at the Sherwood Collegiate Cup in Thousand Oaks, California . the dual-match campaign features Hoogmartens No. 41 Andre Ilagan of Hawaiʻi (Jan. 20 6-4, 6-1), No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of Pepperdine (Jan. 21 6-1, 6-3) , No. 39 Pablo Alemany of Memphis (January 28, 6-1, 6-4) and No. 47 Sema Pankin of Portland (February 4, 6-4, 6-3).

CLINCH WATCH

Gianluca Ballotta (Yale, Pennsylvania and Portland) and Azuma Visaya (in Arizona State, Pepperdine and Hawai’i) each have three clinch wins this season to lead the Bruins. James Revelli (UC San Diego, vs. Memphis) and Patrick Play (Oregon, UC Irvine) have two each. Timothy Li (Washington) and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (Oklahoma State) have each posted the fourth point once a year.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Bruins participated in five tournaments before the new year, including two national events. Alexander Hoogmartens racked up seven victories in singles, including two against nationally ranked opponents. He reached the final round of the ITA Southwest Regional Championships singles event, defeating No. 46 Gustaf Strom and No. 45 Tim Zeitvogel of Pepperdine along the way. Jeffrey Fradkin And Patrick Play each took five double wins to lead the side. Fradkin and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi participated in a championship run at the UCSB Classic. Hoogmartens and Zahraj teamed up to qualify for the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships.

2021-22 IN OVERVIEW

The 2021-22 Bruins went 13-12, but their season ended right before the NCAA team tournament. UCLA passed higher-seeded Utah in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Championships, but came on the wrong side of a 4-3 decision in the last-four matchup with Washington. The Bruins have won six of their last eight games. individual, Alexander Hoogmartens became the first UCLA freshman to make the Pac-12’s All-Conference First Team since Daniel Kosakowski in 2011. Patrick Play deserved honorable mention recognition. Hoogmartens qualified for the NCAA Championships singles tournament. He racked up a team-high 14 double wins while playing alongside three different partners. Stefan Leustian led all Bruins with 19 singles wins.

WHO’S NEW?

The UCLA roster includes freshmen Gianluca Ballotta , Aadarsh ​​Tripathi , Emon van Loben Sels And Azuma Visaya . Ballotta (Lima, Peru) is ranked No. 42 in the ITF junior rankings and qualified for the singles and doubles draws at the 2022 US Open Junior Championships. Tripathi (Pleasanton, California), a Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net , partnered with van Loben Sels to win the Boys’ 16 Doubles Championship at the 2019 USTA National Level 3: Coyote Cup in Scottsdale, Ariz. Van Loben Sels, another Blue Chip talent, teamed up with Ethan Schiffman to claim the Boys’ 16 doubles title at the 2021 Easter Bowl in San Diego. Visaya, another Blue Chip prospect and the top-rated player in Hawaii, won singles and doubles championships at a number of USTA events in his home state.

BROWNS ON TOUR

Former UCLA luminaries continue to become household names in the professional ranks, with Maxime Cressy, Marcos Giron, Mackenzie McDonald and Jean-Julien Rojer achieving notable results at the Grand Slams and on the ATP Tour. Cressy clinched his first ATP Tour championship when he defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Hall of Fame Open in Newport, RI Giron was the singles runner-up at the 2022 San Diego Open. McDonald opened 2023 by top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal in three sets at the Australian Open. Rojer secured his fourth Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros in 2022, teaming with Marcelo Arevalo to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the final. Rojer also won the 2023 Delray Beach Open double crown alongside Arevalo in February. Cressy (39, career-high 31 in 2022), McDonald (54, career-high 48 in 2022) and Giron (61, career-high 49 in 2022) are among currently among the ATP’s top 70 singles players. Rojer is shared at number 8 on the doubles list.

ANOTHER MILESTONE FROM MARTIN

Head coach Billy Martin is in his 30th year at the helm of the UCLA men’s tennis program and this season marks his 40th year since joining the staff of friend, mentor and fellow UCLA Athletic Hall of Famer Glenn Bassett. Martin, who passed Bassett to become the program’s all-time leader in head coach wins during the 2019 season, is the longest-serving active coach at UCLA. He has a record of 642-157 (.804) at the helm. He led the 2005 Bruins to the program’s 16th NCAA team title and only five Martin-led squads have finished outside the top five at the season-ending NCAA Championships. Benjamin Kohlloeffel (2006), Marcos Giron (2014), and Mackenzie McDonald (2016) have earned NCAA singles titles under Martin’s watch, while UCLA has recently become a frequent landing spot for doubles champions. In addition to 1996 winners Justin Gimelstob and Srdjan Muskatirovic, three of the most recent six title holders (McDonald/Martin Redlicki in 2016, Redlicki/Evan Zhu in 2018 and Maxime Cressy/Keegan Smith in 2019) have called Westwood home.