St. Cloud Orthopedics Feature: SJU’s basketball and hockey teams preparing for international travel

Story by Frank Rajkowski, SJU Writer/Video Producer

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Jackson Sabo and his Saint John’s University hockey teammates will depart on May 16 for an 11-day international trip to Australia that will take them to both Sydney and Newcastle and will include three games against Australian professional teams.

But while Johnnie’s sophomore forward is excited about those matchups, it’s not just the time on the ice he’s most looking forward to down under.

“I really hope we get to see some wildlife,” said Sabo, who had four goals and eight assists last season. “I’d like to see a koala or a kangaroo.”

It is exactly those experiences that both hockey coach SJU have Doug Schueller and basketball coach Pat McKenzie ’04, whose team departs May 15 for a nine-day trip to Greece, hopes to provide their players.

“We let our players choose where we go,” said McKenzie, whose team will visit Athens and Thessaloniki and play two matches against the local competition. “We bid on several destinations and this was the trip they were most excited about.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to travel with their teammates and see parts of the world they don’t normally get the chance to see.”

NCAA rules allow Division III teams to make international trips every three years, and many of SJU’s varsity programs take advantage of that opportunity. Most recently the Johnnie soccer team visited Brazil over the holidays last January (right).

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some teams to put their travel plans on hold in recent years. This will be basketball’s first trip since a trip to Italy in 2019 (below) and hockey’s first overseas excursion since a 2018 trip to Japan (above).

“We were going to go last year, but there were still so many uncertainties with COVID that it just didn’t seem wise to do it,” McKenzie said. “So we’ve put it off for a year and I think that’s given us more peace of mind so we can go there and not run into some of the potential issues we had before.

“But these trips are an experience that so many of the guys who have come through our program over the years have really appreciated. So it’s nice to have that piece back.”

Schueller agreed with that assessment.

“It’s really about creating memories that will last a lifetime,” he said. “I know when we did our senior exit interviews, the guys who got the chance to go on that trip to Japan in 2018 said it was one of the best parts of their careers here.”

Schueller’s team will take 26 student-athletes on the trip (including several seniors from last season) and a tour group of 58 in total, including parents, staff, alumni, etc. The basketball team, meanwhile, will have 14 players and a tour group of 48 .

While international trips mean a lot to any team, they are extra special for winter sports enthusiasts whose season spans both semesters of a school year. That means they usually don’t get the chance to take advantage of it the many study abroad opportunities available at both SJU and the College of Saint Benedict.

“This is a way to at least give them a taste of what that’s like,” Schueller said.

The trips also allow teams to get off to a flying start in the next season. The NCAA allows a total of 10 practices to prepare for departure.

“That has a really tangible benefit,” McKenzie said. “It’s good for the guys to be back on the field and it gives us a chance to maybe look at some things that we might want to do differently next year.”

But the real value is in the experiences the athletes gain when they travel with their teammates.

“It’s a chance to see and do something new with your teammates,” he said Blake Berg , a junior guard who averaged 24.6 minutes per game last season on Johnnie’s basketball team. “It’s something we can all experience together.”

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go abroad with my friends,” added Sabo. “And while we’re there, we get to play hockey, which makes it even cooler.”