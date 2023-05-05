Vietnamese table tennis ready to capture gold medal of 32nd SEA Games





In Southeast Asia, because the female athletes from Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia are all very strong, in the 7 table tennis events participating in the 32nd SEA Games, they hope to win a medal for the first time for Vietnamese table tennis. This competition still relies on events that include male athletes, such as men’s teams, men’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles. If the athletes give the best performance, we might win 1 gold medal in the men’s team event or men’s singles, the other gold medal is expected in one of the doubles events. Le Dinh Duc (left) and Dinh Anh Hoang Mr. Nguyen Tien Hung, Vietnam Table Tennis Referee, said: “According to the rules of the SEA Games 32 table tennis organizers, the team content is divided into 2 groups, the first and second team in each group play round 2. cross-match), two losing teams receive the 3rd place. In the event that only 6 teams participate in the team event, the single event will be played in a round-robin format. The content of a single game is divided into 4 groups, the first and second of each group will participate in stage 2 competition. (7 games won 4), there was no bronze medal game, all tied for 3rd place. Vietnam women’s table tennis team (left to right): Bui Ngoc Lan, Nguyen Hanh Ngan, Nguyen Thi Nga, Tran Mai Ngoc and Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh For the doubles events, there will be a knockout with a 5 game win 3 format, and there will also be no match for 3rd place. With the exception of the team event, each athlete can only participate in a maximum of 2 singles and doubles competitions. Each team can only send 2 athletes to compete in a single event and 2 pairs of athletes to compete in a double event. Therefore, if the coaching team manages it smartly, we can find more medals for table tennis in this year’s SEA Games. Table tennis competition schedule at SEA Games 32 – 9 and 10 May: men’s and women’s team phase – May 11: Semi-finals and final men’s and women’s teams – Day 12.05: Take a break from the competition – From 13 to 16.5: Compete in doubles and singles (men and women)

