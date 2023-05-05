Men’s volleyball comeback falls short in national semifinal, loss to Hawaii





Next game: vs. NCAA Championship 5/6/2023 | 5:00 PM Be able to. 06 (Sat) / 5:00 PM in return for NCAA Championship FAIRFAX, Va. Another memorable men’s volleyball season at Penn State ended Thursday with a 3-2 (25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 23-25, 15-10) loss to second-seeded Hawaii in the semifinals of the National Collegiate Championship. Penn State finished the 2023 campaign with a 27-4 record. The Nittany Lions have been in the top four of the AVCA Coaches Poll all season, including one week in first place. Hawaii improved to 29-2 and will play against UCLA in the championship game on Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors are the two-time defending champions. Penn State’s three senior captains left it all on the floor in their final collegiate game. Brett Wildman batted .353 with 15 kills and had seven aces to set the record for a game in the semifinals of the national tournament. Cal Visser finished with 14 kills, seven digs and two aces. Cole Bogner tallied 42 assists and five digs. The Lions also received solid contributions from RyanMark (9 graves), Michael Kowal (11 dead, 8 excavations), and Toby Ezeonu (6 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks). The Lions came back 2-0 to force a fifth set. but ultimately could not overcome a night of 25 deaths at the hands of DimitriosMouchlias from Hawaii. Set 1

Mouchlias was strong out of the gate with five kills on .571 hitting to lead Hawaii to a 25-20 opening set victory. Wildman had two aces on a 4-0 run that put Penn State up 13-9. The Lions still led 17-16 on a service error in Hawaii, but the Warriors then pulled away with a 7-0 run. Set 2

It was Mouchlias who again carried Hawaii in the second set with seven kills on .455 hitting, but the set was much closer as the Warriors took a 25-23 win. Penn State came in late at 23-22 on a Wildman kill and a Hawaii offense foul. The Lions then came within one point again at 24–23 before the Warriors clinched the set on a service error by Penn State. Set 3

Penn State was clearly a team not ready for the end of the season, as it rolled to a 25-16 back-to-wall victory in the third set. The Lions had only eight kills, including two apiece from Kowal, Wildman, and Fisher, but added five points on aces and two on blocks. Wildman had three aces in the set, while Ezeonu added two. Hawaii was held at .071 clout. One of Ezeonu’s aces came on a 4-0 run that put the Lions up 19-12. Owen Rose had the last point of the set with a kill. Set 4

Penn State’s true strength was shown in set four when it pulled off a 25-23 win while being eliminated. The Lions trailed 9-4, but wasted little time trying to clear the deficit. They fought back to take a 14-11 lead on a 6-0 run capped by a Fisher ace. They held the lead until Hawaii retook the lead at 21-20. After a timeout by the head coach Mark Pavlick , Penn State tied it at 21-21 with a triple block from Wildman, Fisher and Ezeonu. After Hawaii scored the next run, the Lions went on a 3-0 run with a pair of kills by Fisher. The first setpoint chance resulted in a service error. The second chance was successful with a kill by Fisher. 5 set

The serve/pass matchup went Penn State’s way for most of the game, but it turned around in the fifth set as Hawaii cruised to a 15-10 victory, including two aces and other serves that put the Lions in a bad position. The teams traded the first two points before the Warriors scored the next three to go up 4-1. The Lions didn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

