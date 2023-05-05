Imam calls for continuity ahead of the Cricket World Cup

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq believes it is time for his team to pin a top-class side ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Despite Pakistan taking a 3-0 lead in their ODI series against New Zealand on home soil, the southpaw has stressed the need to keep the group consistent given the size of the matches and little time to prepare on their ICC Gentlemen. India Cricket World Cup 2023 Campaign.

Pakistan’s recent success is due in part to a prolific top three, with Imam keeping his ODI average above 50, thanks to scores of 60, 24 and 90 in the three New Zealand meetings to date.

Opening partner Fakhar Zaman is currently enjoying purple form and in contention for April’s ICC Player of the Month award, while skipper Babar Azam, the number 1 ODI batsman in the ICC MRF Tires batting rankings, waits at the first drop . Fakhar (second) and Imam (fifth) are also in the top five of the ranking.

A side effect of Pakistan’s excellent quality is that mid- and lower-order players struggle to enjoy their time in the Since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the bats between No. 4 and No. 7 for Pakistan have averaged only 26.9.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris wait in the wings, though the opener sympathizes with Agha Salman, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz coming in after him, suggesting they should keep their places if Pakistan is to build a solid core.

“We don’t have time to do experiments,” he told reporters after Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in the third ODI.

“With Agha (Salman), Shadab (Khan) and (Mohammad) Nawaz, we have enough power-hitting to improvise. It’s just a matter of giving confidence.”

Ahead of September’s Asia Cup, which sees Pakistan take on India and qualifiers Nepal, Babar’s men also have three ODIs against Afghanistan scheduled for August, as per the agreement of the Future Tours programme.

For Imam, time is running out for a group desperate to emulate the success of Imran Khan’s group in 1992.

“We only have two games left (against New Zealand) and it’s really very important to go to a bigger tournament, you have to deal with your key players as best you can,” said Imam.

“We have less cricket and I don’t think we have enough time to find a solution.

“Their (middle order) stats aren’t as big as ours in the top three and it’s hard for them because they get five to six overs, but their chip-in is impressive and useful.”

Recent results suggest the team may already be facing a serious Cricket World Cup title challenge. On their way to qualification thanks to a solid Super League campaign, a strong finish to the New Zealand series could see Pakistan take over the No. 1 ODI team ranking.

Imam feels there is little need for extra motivation to perform, not only with a World Cup trophy soon on the line, but with the group of Pakistani players on the outside waiting for their chance.

“When you play for Pakistan you are under pressure in every situation and coming out is something that defines you,” said Imam.

“It’s important to deal with pressure and that’s where you make the difference. Everyone is very talented and all the new openers that find their way into the squad are good and it automatically creates a sense of competition inside.

“You always stay sharp, you have to raise the level of your performance and keep your fitness up, and with everyone around you that makes for a healthy competition and that’s good for the team.”

Both the fourth and fifth ODI against New Zealand will be played in Karachi on Friday and Sunday respectively.