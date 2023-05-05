Sports
Imam calls for continuity ahead of the Cricket World Cup
Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq believes it is time for his team to pin a top-class side ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Despite Pakistan taking a 3-0 lead in their ODI series against New Zealand on home soil, the southpaw has stressed the need to keep the group consistent given the size of the matches and little time to prepare on their ICC Gentlemen. India Cricket World Cup 2023 Campaign.
Pakistan’s recent success is due in part to a prolific top three, with Imam keeping his ODI average above 50, thanks to scores of 60, 24 and 90 in the three New Zealand meetings to date.
Opening partner Fakhar Zaman is currently enjoying purple form and in contention for April’s ICC Player of the Month award, while skipper Babar Azam, the number 1 ODI batsman in the ICC MRF Tires batting rankings, waits at the first drop . Fakhar (second) and Imam (fifth) are also in the top five of the ranking.
A side effect of Pakistan’s excellent quality is that mid- and lower-order players struggle to enjoy their time in the Since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the bats between No. 4 and No. 7 for Pakistan have averaged only 26.9.
Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris wait in the wings, though the opener sympathizes with Agha Salman, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz coming in after him, suggesting they should keep their places if Pakistan is to build a solid core.
“We don’t have time to do experiments,” he told reporters after Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in the third ODI.
“With Agha (Salman), Shadab (Khan) and (Mohammad) Nawaz, we have enough power-hitting to improvise. It’s just a matter of giving confidence.”
Ahead of September’s Asia Cup, which sees Pakistan take on India and qualifiers Nepal, Babar’s men also have three ODIs against Afghanistan scheduled for August, as per the agreement of the Future Tours programme.
For Imam, time is running out for a group desperate to emulate the success of Imran Khan’s group in 1992.
“We only have two games left (against New Zealand) and it’s really very important to go to a bigger tournament, you have to deal with your key players as best you can,” said Imam.
“We have less cricket and I don’t think we have enough time to find a solution.
“Their (middle order) stats aren’t as big as ours in the top three and it’s hard for them because they get five to six overs, but their chip-in is impressive and useful.”
Recent results suggest the team may already be facing a serious Cricket World Cup title challenge. On their way to qualification thanks to a solid Super League campaign, a strong finish to the New Zealand series could see Pakistan take over the No. 1 ODI team ranking.
Imam feels there is little need for extra motivation to perform, not only with a World Cup trophy soon on the line, but with the group of Pakistani players on the outside waiting for their chance.
“When you play for Pakistan you are under pressure in every situation and coming out is something that defines you,” said Imam.
“It’s important to deal with pressure and that’s where you make the difference. Everyone is very talented and all the new openers that find their way into the squad are good and it automatically creates a sense of competition inside.
“You always stay sharp, you have to raise the level of your performance and keep your fitness up, and with everyone around you that makes for a healthy competition and that’s good for the team.”
Both the fourth and fifth ODI against New Zealand will be played in Karachi on Friday and Sunday respectively.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3300744
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Leases of Imran and PTI leaders extended in Zaman Park cases
- Hollywood Insiders Predict Writers’ Strike Will Extend Through Summer
- Imam calls for continuity ahead of the Cricket World Cup
- What is Red Dress Day? How to Honor the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People on May 5
- Centene’s metamorphosis continues as the health insurer sells its artificial intelligence platform
- Bollywood Who’s Who Spotted at Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai
- Alexa can now monitor your Uber Eats orders
- Active Mosquito Season Expected in Clark County
- Authorities are investigating reports of damage after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa
- Jokowi follows the badly damaged road to Lampung with the presidential car
- Men’s volleyball comeback falls short in national semifinal, loss to Hawaii
- Cam Newton thinks hairstyle and fashion sense ‘hindered’ NFL chances | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors