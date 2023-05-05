Iowa Football: Ohio State Transfer WR Kaleb Brown commits to Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been unusually busy on the transfer portal this offseason. After nearly winning the West in 2022, the Hawkeyes looked in the mirror and saw glaring problems with the offense. While athletic director Gary Barta saw those same weaknesses and imposed new minimum thresholds on Iowa’s offensive production to keep offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz on duty beyond this season, the coaching staff opted to address them through immediate effects in the portal.

That started with the transfer of former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. The Hawkeyes added a few offensive linemen for their new QB1 to keep him clean and healthy as they brought in Rusty Feth and Daijon Parker. They also gave him some new guns to throw at fellow Wolverine TE Erick All and Charleston Southern WR Seth Anderson.

Still, as the Hawkeyes progressed through spring training, it was clear they needed more outside help. Despite the addition of Anderson and former Ohio State walk-on WR Austin Kutscher, the Hawkeyes went through spring training with only Diante Vines and Nico Ragaini available as healthy scholarship players. That’s not good enough for any D1 program, let alone one that has a return trip to Indianapolis in its sights.

Iowa staff was also clearly aware of the ongoing problem. They began tracking virtually every WR that entered the transfer portal through the April 30 deadline for non-graduate transfers. But it was one of those last minute entries that stood out.

Freshman Kaleb Brown from Ohio State entered the portal just before that deadline. He was immediately followed on social media by the staff and several Hawkeyes, including McNamara. Two days later, he showed up in Iowa City.

On Thursday, Brown wasted little time filling the gaping void at WR when he announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Instagram.

Just as McNamara immediately stepped into the QB1 role, Brown jumps immediately on top of Iowa’s depth chart at WR. A former 4-star prospect in the Class of 2022, Brown was ranked as a top-15 prospect at the position and a top-100 player overall nationally. He offers versatility and athleticism that will make him a first-day starter and an important part of the Iowa offense going forward.

In preparation, Brown played all over Chicago’s St. Rita. Just like we saw with Tyrone Tracy or Arland Bruce, Brown started as a running back where he was dynamic in preparation. In a shortened 2021 spring junior season, Brown amassed 790 all-purpose yards in just six games. Brown missed much of his senior season due to injury, but returned for the Illinois State playoffs, hauling in 8 catches for 128 yards in the 7A state title game.

He spent time in the slot, moving like a jet motion player taking handoffs, out the backfield, fielding punts and punts, and even throwing a few passes. Simply put, Brown is dynamic and versatile. He ran a 10.84 100m as a high school freshman (in line with Cooper DeJean as a senior) and was timed at 4.4 in his 40s as a senior, making him as versatile as guys like Tracy or Bruce, but much faster.

Upon arrival in Columbus, Brown was behind superstars such as first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, future Marvin Harrison Jr. from the first round and 1,000-yard receiver Emeka Egbuka. But he saw the field like a true freshman, catching one pass for 5 yards—a first in the 4th quarter of a 54-10 blowout by…the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In Iowa City, look for the 510, 197-pound Brown to star on the outside as the Hawkeyes will likely keep Nico Ragaini in his familiar spot in the slot. While he doesn’t have an elite size or catch radius, he does possess the kind of elite speed that Iowa sorely lacked on the outside to beat the defense. More importantly, he’s capable of sliding in, getting over the middle, or moving in to make transfers. Simply put, Kaleb Brown is just what the doctor ordered for the Iowa offense if the Hawkeyes want to make improvements.

Considering he was a true freshman in 2022, Brown has four years to play three years at Iowa City.

Welcome aboard the Kaleb Brown!

Caleb Brown, WR

Height: 510

Weight: 195 lbs

Hometown: Chicago, IL (St. Rita through Ohio State)

stars: 247 sports – 4; Rivals – 4