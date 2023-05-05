Sports
Regional Niwot sees qualifiers from Niwot, Silver Creek, Centaurus and Erie – Longmont Times-Call
NIWOT Regional tennis can often feel like life or death, especially in the new era of separate individual and team tournaments.
On Thursday, in the Class 4A Region 5 tournament at Niwot High School, ladies from Silver Creek, Centaurus, Niwot and Erie all extended their season by qualifying for the individual 4A state tournament, which will begin next Thursday in Pueblo.
For some, like Silver Creek sophomore Katie Reitz, qualifying cemented all the hard work they had done all season to get there. After flying past Centaurus senior Sarah Nickerson in a 6-1 first set of their No. 1 singles finals match, Reitz found herself changing strategy in the second, as Nickerson began to fight back.
Still, Reitz managed to hold off and crush Nickerson’s comeback with a 7-6 (7-3) second set to secure her 1 singles regional crown. Nickerson, who had avoided a playback, cemented her first and only trip to the state with second place.
All she had to do was shake off the morning fog.
I thought I had more consistency and focus in the second set. I finally woke up and was warmed up again. It was still a lot of fun. It was very close. She’s just a really good player, Nickerson said. I’m really excited about it. I was not able to go sooner because I was an alternate last year. I didn’t expect to go this year, but I’m very happy to be able to do so.
Reitz earned a spot at the state tournament last year, but illness prevented him from advancing to the second round of the 2 singles competition. Now, as a headliner for the Raptors, she gets a chance to test her stock against 4A’s best players.
She believes Thursday’s game against Nickerson and being forced to adapt a new approach in the second set can only sharpen her for what she’ll see in Pueblo.
I’m only a sophomore so being able to play is already crazy for me at 1 singles. I guess I just want to have some fun, learn something, and not hold myself to too high expectations, Reitz said. I think it’s my forehand because I like hitting short balls and then being able to just put away forehands down the line or cross-court, and it really makes me feel confident because that’s my good shot.
Fresh on the scene
The Region 5 tournament provided a lot of tough competition, with no line possibly proving more than 2 singles. In a battle between freshmen and seniors, Niwot newcomer Sahasra Kolli held her own against Silver Creek veteran Liana Kelly, who finished her regular season undefeated in dual play.
Their final match produced quite a tumultuous result.
Kolli jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead through the first set and finding herself three games down to nil in the second, Kelly found her shot again. Kelly stormed back to claim the second set 7-5 before Kolli was able to end her regional title streak once and for all with a 6-4 win in the third.
Kolli believes her groundstrokes can help her see the game scale next week.
It was tough, but I’ve been in that situation before, she said. Fortunately, I was able to learn, take my previous experiences and see me through it.
The best kind of surprise
When Eries first entered the regional tournament ranked No. 3 in doubles, Addie Rice and Ashley Stowell did not expect to become No. 6 in their series.
They seemed to get stronger in each round, beating first Niwot, then Silver Creek, before facing Centaurus in the finals. They made quick work of Centaurus Grace Kadlec and Mallorie Solem with a 6-1, 6-0 decision to earn their state tournament berth.
They were only partners for an estimated three months before winning a regional title.
It definitely feels great, said Rice, a sophomore. I was amazed at the bond we built over the season. We haven’t worked together that long and it felt great just working together in my first year of varsity.
Rice praised their mid-game communication and believed her aggressive shots down the court complemented Stowell’s baseline and net play. They hope that their experiences over the past few months will give them the insight they need to attack Pueblo head-on.
It just stayed focused the whole time no matter what the score was, Stowell said. Just concentrate on each point.
Local State Qualifications:
1 singles: Katie Reitz, Silver Creek (regional champion); Sarah Nickerson, Centaurus
2 singles: Sahasra Kolli, Niwot (regional champion); Liana Kelly, Silver Creek
3 singles: Tracy Yu, Niwot (regional champion); Mimi Emerson, Silver Creek
1 doubles: Samantha Zacky/Anne Haley, Niwot (regional champions); Paula Merino/Addy Sheiven, Silver Creek
2 doubles: Stella Landis/Kendall Wachowiak, Erie (regional champions); Cassie Chen/Maggie Valentine, Niwot
3 doubles: Ashley Stowell/Addie Rice, Erie (regional champions); Harper Behmer/Masha Oshmyan, Niwot
4 doubles: Sarada Gundavarapu/Caitlyn Carmichael, Niwot (regional champions); Avery Gilbert/Addie Osborne (Erie)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timescall.com/2023/05/04/girls-tennis-niwot-regional-sees-qualifiers-from-niwot-silver-creek-centaurus-and-erie/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Helping Bollywood buffs wallow in 90s nostalgia
- Regional Niwot sees qualifiers from Niwot, Silver Creek, Centaurus and Erie – Longmont Times-Call
- Fashion show for adults with disabilities in the underserved community of Belle Glade
- The generative AI revolution
- Sarah Curran leaves True Fit to pursue new business — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- a strong earthquake hits japan; There is no tsunami threat
- Polarized politics are tearing Pakistan apart
- Press group: China is the world’s largest jailer of journalists | Nation/World
- Legal steps in Trump case reveal challenges of prosecuting a president
- Bees delay their flight for three hours
- President Jokowi crosses the broken road in the Ryacudu Canal, Lampung
- Jordan Larson Returns to Team USA Volleyball – OlympicTalk