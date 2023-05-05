Regional Niwot sees qualifiers from Niwot, Silver Creek, Centaurus and Erie – Longmont Times-Call

NIWOT Regional tennis can often feel like life or death, especially in the new era of separate individual and team tournaments.

On Thursday, in the Class 4A Region 5 tournament at Niwot High School, ladies from Silver Creek, Centaurus, Niwot and Erie all extended their season by qualifying for the individual 4A state tournament, which will begin next Thursday in Pueblo.

For some, like Silver Creek sophomore Katie Reitz, qualifying cemented all the hard work they had done all season to get there. After flying past Centaurus senior Sarah Nickerson in a 6-1 first set of their No. 1 singles finals match, Reitz found herself changing strategy in the second, as Nickerson began to fight back.

Still, Reitz managed to hold off and crush Nickerson’s comeback with a 7-6 (7-3) second set to secure her 1 singles regional crown. Nickerson, who had avoided a playback, cemented her first and only trip to the state with second place.

All she had to do was shake off the morning fog.

I thought I had more consistency and focus in the second set. I finally woke up and was warmed up again. It was still a lot of fun. It was very close. She’s just a really good player, Nickerson said. I’m really excited about it. I was not able to go sooner because I was an alternate last year. I didn’t expect to go this year, but I’m very happy to be able to do so.

Reitz earned a spot at the state tournament last year, but illness prevented him from advancing to the second round of the 2 singles competition. Now, as a headliner for the Raptors, she gets a chance to test her stock against 4A’s best players.

She believes Thursday’s game against Nickerson and being forced to adapt a new approach in the second set can only sharpen her for what she’ll see in Pueblo.

I’m only a sophomore so being able to play is already crazy for me at 1 singles. I guess I just want to have some fun, learn something, and not hold myself to too high expectations, Reitz said. I think it’s my forehand because I like hitting short balls and then being able to just put away forehands down the line or cross-court, and it really makes me feel confident because that’s my good shot.

Fresh on the scene

The Region 5 tournament provided a lot of tough competition, with no line possibly proving more than 2 singles. In a battle between freshmen and seniors, Niwot newcomer Sahasra Kolli held her own against Silver Creek veteran Liana Kelly, who finished her regular season undefeated in dual play.

Their final match produced quite a tumultuous result.

Kolli jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead through the first set and finding herself three games down to nil in the second, Kelly found her shot again. Kelly stormed back to claim the second set 7-5 before Kolli was able to end her regional title streak once and for all with a 6-4 win in the third.

Kolli believes her groundstrokes can help her see the game scale next week.

It was tough, but I’ve been in that situation before, she said. Fortunately, I was able to learn, take my previous experiences and see me through it.

The best kind of surprise

When Eries first entered the regional tournament ranked No. 3 in doubles, Addie Rice and Ashley Stowell did not expect to become No. 6 in their series.

They seemed to get stronger in each round, beating first Niwot, then Silver Creek, before facing Centaurus in the finals. They made quick work of Centaurus Grace Kadlec and Mallorie Solem with a 6-1, 6-0 decision to earn their state tournament berth.

They were only partners for an estimated three months before winning a regional title.

It definitely feels great, said Rice, a sophomore. I was amazed at the bond we built over the season. We haven’t worked together that long and it felt great just working together in my first year of varsity.

Rice praised their mid-game communication and believed her aggressive shots down the court complemented Stowell’s baseline and net play. They hope that their experiences over the past few months will give them the insight they need to attack Pueblo head-on.

It just stayed focused the whole time no matter what the score was, Stowell said. Just concentrate on each point.

Local State Qualifications:

1 singles: Katie Reitz, Silver Creek (regional champion); Sarah Nickerson, Centaurus

2 singles: Sahasra Kolli, Niwot (regional champion); Liana Kelly, Silver Creek

3 singles: Tracy Yu, Niwot (regional champion); Mimi Emerson, Silver Creek

1 doubles: Samantha Zacky/Anne Haley, Niwot (regional champions); Paula Merino/Addy Sheiven, Silver Creek

2 doubles: Stella Landis/Kendall Wachowiak, Erie (regional champions); Cassie Chen/Maggie Valentine, Niwot

3 doubles: Ashley Stowell/Addie Rice, Erie (regional champions); Harper Behmer/Masha Oshmyan, Niwot

4 doubles: Sarada Gundavarapu/Caitlyn Carmichael, Niwot (regional champions); Avery Gilbert/Addie Osborne (Erie)