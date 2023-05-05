Michigan Tech hockey unveils 2023-24 schedule | News, sports, jobs





HOUGHTON—Michigan Tech’s hockey program announced its schedule for 2023-24 on Thursday (May 4), along with the unveiling of the curated schedule by the CCHA. The Huskies have 35 regular season games, including 24 CCHA games, 18 games at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena, and 11 non-conference games. The season kicks off October 7 in Minnesota Duluth for the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game. Tech then hosts back-to-back non-conference opponents and welcomes Alaska (Oct 13-14) and Wisconsin (Oct 20-21). It will be the first meeting with the Badgers at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena since October 2011. The month closes with a road trip to St. Lawrence (Oct. 27) and Clarkson (October 28) the following night. November kicks off with the first-ever meeting against Augustana (November 3-4) at home. The Huskies travel to Bemidji State (Nov. 10-11) to begin CCHA play, then host Ferris State (Nov. 17-18). The Thanksgiving weekend series is in the state of Minnesota (November 24-25). Tech will host Bowling Green (December 1-2) and Northern Michigan (December 8) before wrapping up the first leg of the program in Marquette against the Wildcats (December 9). An announcement regarding the 2023 GLI dates and opponents will be made in June. St. Thomas (January 11 & 13) will host Tech in a Thursday/Saturday series to kick off the New Year. The Huskies will host the Beavers (January 19-20) before closing out the month with its only meeting of the season against Lake Superior State (January 26-27) in the Soo. The Huskies and Wildcats wrap up the rivalry with a game at Marquette on February 2 and at Houghton on February 3. Minnesota State (February 9-10) is the third ever opponent of Winter Carnival 2024. The regular season ends in Bowling Green (February 23-24) and at home to St. Thomas (March 1-2). The top four teams after the regular season will host the opening round of the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs on March 8-10 with a best-of-three series. The semifinals of the CCHA are on March 16 and the CCHA Mason Cup Championship Game takes place the following weekend. The NCAA Tournament kicks off March 28-31 with regional locations in Maryland Heights, Mo., Providence, RI, Sioux Falls, SD, and Springfield, Massachusetts. The 2024 Frozen Four will take place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on April 11 and 13. Map information for Michigan Tech will be released in July. 2023-24 Michigan Tech Hockey Schedule October 7 at Minnesota-Duluth (U.S. Hockey COURT Game) Alaska October 13-14 October 20-21 Wisconsin October 27 in St Lawrence October 28 in Clarkson November 3-4 August November 10-11 in Bemidji State* November 17-18 Ferris State* November 19, 24-25 in the state of Minnesota* December 1-2Bowling Green* December 8 Northern Michigan* December 9 in Northern Michigan* TBD GLI (Van Andel Arena) January 11 and 13 in St. Thomas* January 19-20State of Bemidji* January 26-27 in Lake Superior State* February 2 in Northern Michigan* February 3 Northern Michigan* February 9-10 State of Minnesota* (Winter Carnival) February 23-24 at Bowling Green* March 1-2 Thomas* March 8-10 CCHA Quarterfinals (best-of-three series) March 16 CCHA Semifinal CCHA Championship Game TBD March 28-31 NCAA Regionals April 12 and 13 NCAA Frozen Four (St. Paul) Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

