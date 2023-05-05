Sports
Winners of 3rd District Level Para Table Tennis Tournament Goa 2023 announced
Goemkarpon desk
PANAJI: The District Level Para Table Tennis Tournament Goa 2023 May 1, 2023 was organized on May 1, 2023 by the O/o the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and the Alliance for Inclusive Goa in collaboration with the Para Table Tennis Committee under the Goa Table Tennis Association and Sports Authority of Goa at Indoor Stadium, SAG, Campal, Panaji Goa.
More than 26 Para players both standing and wheelchair categories from all over Goa took part in this mega Para sports event. The players from North Goa District in Standing Category consist of Gopal Naik, Chetan Salgaonkar, Chandrakant Gaude, Nikhil Dhargave, Muzammil Shaikh, Ritesh Vaigankar and Sripad Pai Bir.
The players in the wheelchair category were Lloyd Fernandes, Durgadas Naik, Durgadas Gaunekar, Gauresh Marathe, Vishant Nagvekar, Santosh Mayekar and Anupa Pilgaonkar. For South Goa district in standing category were Vinod Kumbhar, Dharmesh Kuri, Lyndon Cardozo, Laxman Naik, Vinayak Mahindrakar and Ashok Dessai. The South Goa District wheelchair category was represented by Stany Dsouza, Moises Rodrigues, Santosh Aigal, Patrick DSouza, Dr. Vithal Rane and Prachi Thakur.
The tournament was a showcase of the best talent in Goa Para table tennis, with the new talent of Goa Para table tennis players crossing swords with the recently national medalists from Goa. The matches were closely fought with good sportsmanship, most of which went straight down. The competitions were led by Mr. Prashant Tari, Mr. Dinesh Satarkar and Mr. Ulhas Mahale, all from Gujarati Samaj Educational Trust Special School, Margao Goa.
List of winners and runners-up are as follows:-
North Goa District standing category,
group A
Chetan Salgaonkar – Winner
Gopal Naik – second place
North Goa District standing category,
Group B
Ritesh Vaigankar – Winner
Nikhil Dhargave – Second place
Wheelchair Category North Goa District,
group A
Durgadas Gaunekar – Winner
Gauresh Marathe – Second place
Wheelchair Category North Goa District,
Group B
Vishant Nagvekar – Winner
Anupa Pilgaonnkar – Second place
South Goa District standing category,
group A
Vinod Kumbhar – Winner
Dharmesh Kuri – second place
South Goa District standing category,
Group B
Lyndon Cardozo – Winner
Vinayak Mahindrakar – second place
Wheelchair Category South Goa District,
group A
Moises Rodrigues – Winner
Stany Dsouza – Second place
Wheelchair Category South Goa District,
Group B
Dr. Vithal Rane – Winner
Patrick DSouza – Second place
