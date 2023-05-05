No. 17 USC Lacrosse earns Pac-12 Championship berth after silencing Arizona State violation





Next game: against Colorado 5/6/2023 | 12:00 am PAC-12 NETWORKS Be able to. 06 (Sat) / 12:00 PM in return for Colorado BERKELEY, California –The 17th ranked USC Lacrosse team (15-3, 9-1 Pac-12) earned a spot in the Pac-12 Championship after suppressing the Arizona State offense in its 9-5 victory on May 4 at the California Memorial Stadium. MAIN PLAYERS: In a lower-scoring affair, the Trojans received four multi-goal players, as sophomores Isabel Vitale junior Shelby Tilton senior Ella Heaney and graduate Kate Ramsay all had two goals each. Vitale and Heaney were the only two to enter three-point territory as they each also added an assist.

junior senior and graduate all had two goals each. Vitale and Heaney were the only two to enter three-point territory as they each also added an assist. On the defensive side, USC made a statement as the reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, graduate transfer Emma Wightman showed how to earn her title, as she posted four caused turnovers and two groundballs. In addition to her, Pac-12 All-Conference First Team member was a sophomore Catherine Lord picking up three caused turnovers and picked up five groundballs.

showed how to earn her title, as she posted four caused turnovers and two groundballs. In addition to her, Pac-12 All-Conference First Team member was a sophomore picking up three caused turnovers and picked up five groundballs. In the circle, both the Women of Troy and ASU had a total of nine draft checks. Ramsay accounted for seven of those nine throughout the game.

junior goalkeeper cat devir added the win to her record, posting five saves and allowing five goals. HOW IT HAPPENED: The Trojans got off to a good start in the first quarter, as USC’s Tilton found space between the pipes to take advantage at 10:43. Senior Ella Heaney would continue to propel the attack as she secured a goal 50 seconds later. While the offense scored, the defense did their thing, as they forced six runs in the first inning. USC kept that stat, as it grabbed another one from the five-year veteran Kate Ramsay . ASU, even after turning the ball six times, still managed to convert one goal, as the Women of Troy went into the first breakup 3-1.

would continue to propel the attack as she secured a goal 50 seconds later. While the offense scored, the defense did their thing, as they forced six runs in the first inning. USC kept that stat, as it grabbed another one from the five-year veteran . ASU, even after turning the ball six times, still managed to convert one goal, as the Women of Troy went into the first breakup 3-1. In the second, the defense continued to support both teams. Both teams managed to cash in just one goal each before the break. Devir for USC was able to score four saves before halftime, while ASU’s Katie Vahle was able to secure ten. Both goalkeepers held their ground as the netbacks as the offenses conceded just one goal each to make it 4–2 at half time.

The third was much like the second, but USC would have the last laugh, as a buzzer-beater enabled the Trojans to beat the Sun Devils 2-1 in the quarter. Vitale would initially extend the Trojans’ lead at 8:03 in the third inning, which would be the only hint of action for the final two minutes of the quarter. ASU struck at 1:27, almost 15 minutes from their last goal, while scoring earlier at 1:20 in the second. As time went on, it looks like the teams would go into the fourth with USC leading 5-3, but a last-minute free position shot would change that. Ramsay got her second chance to impress as she hit the back of the net with three seconds left in the third. When Ramsay’s second goal went through, it officially earned her six career goals in the Pac-12 Tournament over her five-year playing time.

USC found its rhythm again in the fourth, as it tied its first quarter goal tally with three. Vital and junior Maggie Brown found the net within minutes of each other, as they scored just short of the single-digit mark, with goals scored at 11:23 and 10:08. Heaney would finish the scoring for USC, as she posted another insurance goal at 3:48 in the fourth. The Sun Devils would score just before the buzzer, but it wouldn’t mean anything as the Trojans walked away with a 9-5 victory. NEXT ONE: USC will meet the winner of No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament Finals on Saturday (May 6) at noon in Berkeley, Calif., at California Memorial Stadium. GAME NOTES: This is USC’s first Pac-12 Tournament win since 2019, when they defeated Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament Finals (W, 12-3).

The Trojans move to 2-1 all-time against ASU in the Pac-12 Tournament after avenging last season’s loss to the Sun Devils (L, 12-13). USC’s first victory over ASU came in 2018 at its inaugural Pac-12 Tournament game (W, 19-7).

The Women of Troy go to 4-3 all-time in the Pac-12 tournament and are 13-11 all-time in postseason play.

USC gave up five goals, one down from the previous two games against ASU (March 17 W, 17-6; April 28 W, 11-6).

The Trojans improve to 111-18 all-time against unranked opponents.

Nine goals tie USC’s lowest goal total in a win this season (March 12 W, 9-8).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/5/4/womens-lacrosse-no-17-usc-lacrosse-earns-berth-to-the-pac-12-championship-after-silencing-the-arizona-state-offense.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos