Cricket moves towards football: Ravi Shastri on explosive T20 leagues | Cricket news

“I have always said bilateral cricket will suffer, there is no doubt about that. With the leagues spreading around the world, it will become the way of football,” Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

“The teams come together just before the World Cup, they play a bit bilaterally, clubs release the players and you play the mega World Cup. So in the long run it will be like this whether you like it or not.”

“I don’t feel bad at all,” said the former Indian all-rounder, adding, “one of the aspects of the game will suffer. I think it will be 50-over cricket.”

A trend has already started where many international cricketers prefer club over country. And Shastri admitted that he won’t be surprised to see the trend growing in the near future.

“Look at the number of people in this country, we are 1.4 billion and only 11 can play for India,” said Shastri.

“What will the others do? They have the chance to play white-ball cricket, it’s their strength, globally, in different franchises around the world. Take that chance. It’s common sense, it’s their livelihood. It’s their income. No one will be able to deprive them of this. They (players) are not contracted by

