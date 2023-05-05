Where MSU lands in USA TODAY’s Big Ten Football Power Rankings for Season 2023





With a spring ball in the rearview mirror, many are starting to look ahead to fall and how teams are doing at their 2023 conferences. This is the case for USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg. Myerberg released a series of Big Ten football power rankings last week, which was also the biggest question for any team coming out of spring training. Coming off a 5-7 season in 2022, Michigan State is not considered one of the best teams in the league, but neither is it near the bottom of the conference. Buy Spartans tickets See where Myerberg ranks Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in its post-spring power rankings: 14 Northwest

biggest question: Can this attack and defense come from the basement? “Northwestern’s defense was ranked 10th nationally in yards per game in 2020, as the Wildcats reached the Big Ten championship game, offsetting an offense that ranked 110th in the same category…” read more 13 Indiana

biggest question:Can they fit the pieces together in secondary? “A huge influx of transfer talent will support a defense that brings back just two starters, although that may not be a bad thing given the Hoosiers’ recent defensive swoon.…” read more 12 Rutgers

biggest question: Will more depth lead to more consistency? “To name one position, Greg Schiano now believes Rutgers has the depth in the offensive line to run the ball more consistently in conference play; last season, the Scarlet Knights rushed for 682 yards on 4.9 yards per carry against non-conference competition and 856 yards on 2.9 yards per carry against the Big Ten. …” read more 11 Purdue

biggest question: How good is OC Graham Harrell and QB Hudson Card’s marriage?

“New Purdue coordinator Graham Harrell takes on an offense that loses three huge plays in quarterback Aidan O’Connell, wide receiver Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham. Entering Texas transfer Hudson Card, who started multiple games over the past two seasons with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. …” read more 10 Nebraska

biggest question: How deep is the rotation when walking back?

“While questions remain about the depth and quality of its offensive line, Nebraska expects to lead football effectively under freshman coach Matt Rhule and running backs coach EJ Barthel. (This is especially true if Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims is the starting quarterback.)…” read more 9 Illinois

biggest question: What’s going on in secondary? “The Illinois defense is bringing back seven starters from one of the top units in the country, but getting a new coordinator in the name of Aaron Henry, who has been promoted from his defensive backs role to replace new Purdue coach Ryan Walters . …” read more 8 michigan state

biggest question: Can the freshmen get to the quarterback?

“The Spartans will try to restart the defense line with some impressive newcomers. This includes the transfer of Florida State Jarrett Jackson and the transfer of Liberty Dre Butler, who will contribute to the interior. It’s on the edge that Michigan State is leaning on freshmen to bolster a passing rush that finished sixth in the Big Ten last season with 29 sacks. …” read more 7 Maryland

biggest question: Could either rule be Maryland’s downfall? “There are reasons to spotlight the Terrapins as a potential breakout team in 2023, including the Big Ten’s top collections of skill talent headlined by veteran quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. …” read more 6 Minnesota

biggest question: Can Minnesota get more at the receiver? “Chris Autman-Bell is expected to return this summer after suffering a season-ending leg injury last September. Minnesota also brings back Daniel Jackson after his strong finish to 2022, with 159 receiving yards and three touchdowns in wins against Wisconsin and Syracuse to close out the season. …” read more 5 Wisconsin

biggest question: Will the Badgers go all in on the airstrike?

“After years of success relying on an old school approach, Wisconsin will embrace offense with Air Raid concepts under new coach Luke Fickell and coordinator Phil Longo. It’s clearly interesting to see how Fickell, Longo and the Badgers combine this new approach with the physicality that has defined the program for three decades. …” read more 4 Iowa

biggest question: Can the offense average 25 points per game? That’s the magic number for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, at least, after he agreed to a revised contract requiring a minimum of 25 points per game in 2023. The mandate makes sense: Iowa has allowed more than 24 points in a game four times. lost every game in the past two seasons. …” read more 3 Penn state

biggest question: Is Allar the missing piece?

“Allar becomes the Nittany Lions’ replacement for Sean Clifford after throwing four touchdowns as a freshman on reserve duty, even if James Franklin doesn’t designate an official starter until closer to the season opener. …” read more 2 ohio state

biggest question: Who will take over at kicker? “Two-year starting kicker Noah Ruggles scored 37 of 41 field goals for the Buckeyes, though his reliability after his transfer from North Carolina was overshadowed by his 50-yard miss in the closing seconds of last season’s loss to Georgia. …” read more 1 Michigan

biggest question: Will transfers strengthen the offensive line? “The Wolverines hit a home run last season with the addition of Olusegun Oluwatimi, a transfer from Virginia, one of the top centers in the country as a junior and senior. This year’s offensive line could have three Power Five transfers in the starting lineup. …” read more Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page at Facebook to follow the ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes and opinions. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @Robert Bondy5.

