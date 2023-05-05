Sports
Men’s tennis wins Ivy League Major Awards, ranks fifth on All-Ivy List
PRINCETON, New Jersey First year Michael Zheng made Ivy League history on Thursday as the first men’s tennis player to be named Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Ivy in singles and doubles in the same season.
Bidyut K. Goswami Men’s tennis head coachHoward Endelman ’87CC earned Ivy League Coach of the Year honors as Columbia won the grand prizes announced by the Ivy League on Thursday afternoon.
To cap off an already incredible season as a freshman, Zheng was named to the First Team All-Ivy singles team and the First Team All-Ivy doubles team as a unanimous selection for both. Zheng earned the honor of being named Columbia Rookie of the Year for his performance this season.
As the Ivy League Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Ivy honoree in singles and doubles, Zheng became the first player in Ivy League history to win all four awards in a single season. Yale’s Marc Powers previously earned three of four honors in 2010 when he was named Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-Ivy in singles.
“We are proud of Michael and his incredible and unprecedented achievements in his first year at Columbia,” said Endelman. “These special awards are the result of Michael’s hard work and dedication to our program.”
Zheng is the first Lion to earn Ivy League Player of the Year honors since Victor Pham won the award in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. Zheng is also the first Columbia men’s tennis player to earn the Ivy League Rookie of the Year award wins since 2013.
As the No. 1 player in singles for the Lions, Zheng achieved an overall record of 17-4 this spring. He went 5-2 in Ivy League games with wins in the Penn, Dartmouth, Yale, Brown and Cornell games.
On the double side, Zheng and Winegar teamed up in the No. 1 double for the last half of March and all of April. The duo went 5-3 overall as they took wins in duals against Princeton, Harvard and Brown. Winegar was named to the first team doubles squad as a unanimous selection.
After leading the Lions to 19 regular season wins in his fourth year as head coach, Endelman was recognized as the Ivy League Coach of the Year. Under Endelman’s leadership, Columbia recorded eight ranked victories, won the ECAC Championship, became the first Ivy League team to ever defeat UCLA, and finished second in the Ivy League standings. The Lions achieved their fourth top-10 finish since 2018 as the team moved up to ninth in the ITA rankings in March. Columbia finished the regular season ranked No. 13. Endelman was previously recognized as the 2015 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year.
“An honor like this is a direct result of the dedication and perseverance of the students we serve, plus the support of the entire Columbia Tennis family,” said Endelman.
Alex Kozen And Max Westfall were named to the Second Team All-Ivy singles squad to cap off a successful showing for the Lions in this year’s Ivy League men’s tennis awards.
Westphal had a great spring as he compiled a 13-4 record and lost just one game during Ivy League action. He played the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 at various times throughout the season before cementing his No. 2 singles ranking for the final month of Ivy League play.
Kotzen posted a 12-4 record all spring. He had wins in five Ivy games as he finished the regular season on a five-game win streak in the No. 4 and No. 5 singles.
Ishaan Ravichander joined the list of Lions honored as an Academic All-Ivy selection. The junior from Belle Mead, New Jersey, is enrolled at Columbia College.
Columbia is now kicking off the NCAA tournament with a first-round game against St. Francis Brooklyn on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing. A Columbia win sets up a matchup with Stanford of St. John’s in the second round on Saturday at noon
Zheng solidified his spot in the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Singles Championship when he was selected as one of 64 singles players in the series. The singles and doubles competition will be held May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, following the completion of the team championship, which runs May 18-20.
