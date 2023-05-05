Daily Nuggets: Knights Conquer King Leon; Stanley Cup Playoffs





The Vegas Golden Knights stuck to their plan and upset the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in Game 1. That and more in the latest VHN Daily Nuggets: Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Hockey Now: Perseverance swept Game 1 with four goals from Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl in a 6-4 victory for the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas Hockey Now: He had two assists, but the Vegas Golden Knights had an effective stopping plan for Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. Stanley Cup Playoffs ESPN: A 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 seemed almost too easy for the Carolina hurricanes. Florida Hockey Now: The road has become home to the Florida Panthers. Seattle Kraken: One of the biggest surprises and feel-good stories of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs was the Kraken goaltender Phillip Grubauer. National Hockey Now Calgary Hockey Now: There will be no rebuilding for the Calgary Flames after they fired the now former head coach on Monday Darryl Sutter. Colorado Hockey Now: A Potential Target For The Colorado Avalanche On Unlimited Duty? Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drin. LA Hockey Now: Longtime captain Anze Kopitar and alternate captain Drew Doughty can no longer be expected to carry the burden for the Kings of Los Angeles. Pittsburgh Hockey Now: So what’s the latest on the search for a new general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins? Washington Hockey Now: Former Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Alex Ovechkin’s former teammate Jeff Halpern will be interviewed for the head coaching post for the Washington capitals. Chicago Hockey Now: What does the future hold for the future former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews? Born in Norwood, MA, Matt Brown is one of countless people whose life has been and forever will be touched by the Boston Bruins captain Patricia Bergeron. Montreal Hockey Now: Which potential unrestricted free agents could stay with the Canadians from Montreal? Welcome to your new home for the latest Vegas Golden Knights news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all our members-only content, the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vegashockeynow.com/2023/05/04/vegas-golden-knights-nhl-edmonton-oilers-stanley-cup-playoffs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos