Rishabh Pant enjoys table tennis at NCA in viral video after posting cryptic message on Instagram

shabh Pant caused a social media frenzy after he posted an Instagram story with a cryptic message that left fans wondering who Pant was posting the message to. Not long after, Pant was seen at a gala playing table tennis at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Pant had been in a freak car accident last year while traveling from Delhi to Rourkee to surprise his mother, although the wicketkeeper batsman’s car collided with a partition wall and he suffered some serious injuries.

After having multiple ailments all over his body, Pants began treatment and now he is back on his feet, and as he continues to undergo physiotherapy sessions, the 25-year-old is recovering well as he was seen playing table tennis at NCA .

In the video, Pant can be seen warily, but he certainly enjoyed a friendly match with his mates.

The Southpaw had recently fueled social media by posting his photos in the gym. Pant is slowly but steadily recovering from the accident, but his latest Instagram story highlighted a text on the wall that fans thought might be a cryptic message to someone.

Sports don’t build character, they reveal it,” read the text on the wall, which Rishabh himself emphasized with a fun sticker on his story.

Some fans wondered if it could be related to the recent feud between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

Pant has been ruled out for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup later this year, although some reports claim he may not be able to recover until next year’s T20 World Cup.

Despite the setback, it has not deterred Pants’ courage as he was recently spotted cheering for Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL 2023.

