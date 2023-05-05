Dukes beat Cincinnati to advance to the American Athletic Conference Finals





Next game: against Florida 5/6/2023 | 12 o’clock ESPN+ Be able to. 06 (Sat) / 12 noon in return for Florida History PHILADELPHIA No. 6 James Madison lacrosse has advanced to the finals of the American Championship, fending off a strong challenge from Cincinnati 13-7 at Howarth Field in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon. The Dukes extended their program record with their 17th straight win and improved to 17-1, as the Bearcats finished their season 11-7. Redshirt junior Isabella Peterson scored four goals on eight shots to lead JMU, adding two assists for a six-point day along with a game-high six tie. Senior Or Jankowski and red shirt junior Taylor Marchetti each added a pair of goals while a freshman Maddie Epke also had two assists to go with a score. Defensive, redshirt senior Rachel Mate picked up five ground balls, added a caused turnover and grabbed three tie checks. sophomore Nicholas Marshall made two turnovers go with three ground balls. Red shirt senior Kat Buchanan made five saves and added three ground balls. Junior Ava Goeller scored three goals for the Bearcats, all in the first quarter. Goaltender Ashley Lapp made eight saves and added six ground balls and a turnover caused. HOW IT HAPPENED

First Quarter James Madison 4, Cincinnati 3 The Bearcats scored the first two goals, just the second time JMU’s opponent has scored first this season. The Dukes responded with three goals in 1:56, two of them from free position. Cincinnati tied the game 26 seconds later at 2:31, but a Matey interception led to a Peterson goal with 5.8 seconds remaining for the first quarter lead. Second Quarter James Madison 7, Cincinnati 5 Peterson, eldest Lilly Boswell and redshirt sophomore Maggie Clark all scored as JMU by as many as three points in the period. The Dukes took the tie game advantage, 4–2. Third quarter James Madison 8, Cincinnati 5 Epke set up the only goal of the quarter before the two teams went scoreless before the final 11:50. Fourth Quarter James Madison 13, Cincinnati 7 Peterson scored twice to extend the lead to five and JMU continued to pull away thanks to goals from Olivia Mattis , Jankowski and Marchetti. JMJ placed nine shots toward Cincinnati’s net while making only one turnover. WITHIN THE FIGURES The Dukes advanced to their eighth straight championship game and won their ninth straight game in a conference tournament.

Cincinnati committed 21 turnovers, the most this season and the fifth time a JMU opponent has committed at least 20 this season.

Eight different Dukes scored as JMU held a 30-17 lead at the bulkhead board.

Including postseason, JMU has now outscored its conference opponents at 107-40.

The Dukes shot 4-for-5 from free position. RECORDS AND MILESTONES Peterson is eight goals away from breaking Gail Decker’s record for most goals in a single season.

As a team, JMU is up to 126 assists, fourth all-time and 30 off the 2018 program record.

The team’s 48 free position goals moved the 2023 team to fifth all-time in program history. NEXT ONE JMU will play in the final of the American Athletic Conference on Saturday against the winner of No. 2 seed Florida and No. 3-seed East Carolina, which will be decided later on Thursday-evening. The first draw for Saturday’s championship game is at noon on ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jmusports.com/news/2023/5/4/lacrosse-dukes-defeat-cincinnati-to-advance-to-american-athletic-conference-final.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos