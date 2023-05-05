Sports
County cricket: Worcestershire v Sussex, Yorkshire v Glamorgan, and more live | Cricket
Theyre hoping for a noon start at Headingley, if no more rain, and it does seem to be clearing around the trees. The forecast round the country is a bit of a mixed bag. Cross your fingers and say Steve Smith.
Good morning! In Leeds, it is damp. I averted my eyes from the MASSIVE almond croissant and am eating porridge in a classy Headingley cafe. Ali is on his way to New Road where Steve Smith is next but one man to come in. Cheteshwar Pujara the not inconsiderable next but one.
Here at Headingley, Jonny is already batting. So I think that is a win for me. Elsewhere Haseeb Hameed stands, like James Vince yesterday, on the burning deck. Perhaps the first hundred of the round will be his. Division Two teasers Leicestershire are in disarray, its tight at Chelmsford and lets hope weather allows a bit more action in the cursed south-west. Time for me to stroll to the ground, back soon.
DIVISION ONE
Chelmsford: Essex 314 v Surrey 1-0
The Rose Bowl: Hampshire 229 all out v Warwicks 82-0
Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 119-5 v Lancashire 214
Taunton: Somerset v Northampton 137-4 Rain
DIVISION TWO
The County Ground: Derbyshire 144-3 v Leicestershire 122
New Road: Worcestershire 264 v Sussex 63-1
Headingley: Yorkshire 62-5 v Glamorgan 245
Jonny bounced and Jonny jumped. Jonny ushered his slips into place, Jonny jogged from one end of the wicket to the other in his tight, short-sleeved gansie, Jonny rugby-tackled a flying piece of advertising hoarding and pleased the crowd. Jonny took three smart catches, one a cartwheeling effort to his left to scoop up Kiran Carlson. Jonny looked pleased.
It was just over eight months ago that Bairstow slipped walking to the third tee of a Harrogate golf course, breaking his left fibular in three places and dislocating his ankle. A horror injury, in the midst of a golden run of form: four Test hundreds in five Test innings: 136, 162, 106 and 114. The path back has been long and arduous. As the man himself said in an Instagram post from Wednesday: 36 weeks of pain, 36 week of emotional rollercoaster, 36 weeks of asking questions you may not get answered. The road hasnt been straight forward nor easy, but hey its me, why would it be.
Despite the best efforts of two Yorkshire nightwatchman in the Leeds gloom, Bairstow did have to bat under lights with slips salivating, as Yorkshire tripped to 62 for 5, with three wickets for Michael Neser. Bairstow survived seven balls, jogged two runs, with power to add if the weather is forgiving in the morning. Yorkshire had earlier bowled Glamorgan out for 245, Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring with a knock of 65 that creaked into action but gradually oiled itself in all the right places. There were three wickets apiece for George Hill and Erling Haaland-lookalike Micky Edwards.
The catch of the day went to a sun-hatted Rory Burns at Chelmsford who powered upwards, left and round the corner at slip to poach Matthew Critchley off Will Jacks for 60. Surrey pulled back the curtains on Essex, with Gus Atkinson taking a career-best 6 for 68.
It was a day for bowlers everywhere, as Hampshires James Vince (75 not out) watched his teammates fall about him at the Rose Bowl; and Lancashire slipped from 109 for two to 214 all out; before reducing Notts to 119 for five; Haseeb Hameed surveying the wreckage on 57.
At the County Ground, Henry Brookes, on loan to Derbyshire from Warwickshire, took six for 20 to help bowl out Leicestershire for 122. And Northamptonshires Ricardo Vasconcelos nipped along to 70 at Taunton where rain curtailed play. Somersets Craig Overton, returning from injury, snaffled a couple of catches and a wicket against Northants.
Key events
12.15 restart at Edgbaston. While Bairstow, who ran to center, innocently lets the first ball of the day fly by.
It’s raining The County Ground, and they wade away with Derby 189 for three, a handy unbroken partnership of 57 between Madsen and du Plooy.
Turned out bright sunlight here in Headingley as YJB prepares to return to
Were led tI understand that the Saudi story is not true, although Stephen Vaughan and Darren Gough meet businessmen in Dubai.
A life for Wayne Madsen on the county ground, fell at second slip, as Derbyshire (176-3) accelerated away from Leicestershire. A catch for the wicketless Jimmy Anderson at Trent Bridge, don’t worry, he’s still not there at 60. Notts 132-6, still 82 runs behind Lancashire’s bailey balling.
Delayed start at the Rose Bowl and Headingley.
Smith and Pujara dream team
Ali Martin
It’s the dream ticket here on New Road, Cheteshwar Pujara and Steve Smith there in the middle after two wickets in the first two overs to see Sussex 67 for three. Tom Alsop was initially lbw to Joe Leach and then, after a heavy slip chance fell, Ben Gibbon got Ali Orr down. A soft wave of applause for Smith as he walked out, shadow blow. Lightsaber takes off first and the usual taps and checks from the pads remain. Welcome, smudge.
Sorry for slow updates, was hunting for interviews. Here in Headingley, both teams play football before the afternoon kicks off. Mickey Edwards looks like he’s calling the shots in his long white socks. Johnny is watching. Let’s go around the grounds, where Pujara and Smith are already batting together
Ali Martin
Good morning Tanya and team …watery sunshine here in Worcester and a fun day ahead (assuming it stays that way). Were one wicket away from Chesteshwar Pujara, two away from Steve Smith…although Ali Orr (33 not out) and Tom Alsop (11) will have plans to delay their entries. Orr played very confidently last night, the ball constantly hitting the middle of his bat. Josh Tongue was probably the bowlers’ choice for poor light, but overall Worcestershire lacked a bit of cutting edge. Ollie Robinson operated on a different level. … PS It’s 104 overs today, lunch at 1.10pm and tea at 4pm.
Look again
Ali’s Steve Smith watch
Jonny Bairstow watches and makes a tour of the grounds
Scores on the doors
SECTION ONE
Chelmsford: Essex 314 v Surrey 1-0
The rose bowl: Hampshire 229 all out v Warwicks 82-0
Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 119-5 v Lancashire 214
Taunton: Somerset v Northampton 137-4 Rain
SECTION TWO
The provincial land: Derbyshire 144-3 v Leicestershire 122
New way: Worcestershire 264 v Sussex 63-1
Headley: Yorkshire 62-5 v Glamorgan 245
Preamble
