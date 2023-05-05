What Kaleb Brown’s move to Iowa means for Ohio State football





COLUMBUS, Ohio Despite his obvious talents, Kaleb Brown couldn’t quite chart a direct route to a role in the Ohio State football receiver two-deep. He could help revive Iowa’s entire offense. The recipient of the second year announced the Hawkeyes as his transfer destination on Thursday through Instagram. Brown put his name in the transfer portal last Sunday, the last day of the spring window. He played 24 snaps like a true freshman. By all accounts, his conversion from running back to receiver was progressing well. Featured Buckeyes Stories Top-100 safety Ohio State football hopes to strike from Georgia sets official visit date

Neither Ohio State nor its football rivals could wait to offer Shaker Heights Trey McNutt

Ohio State footballs recruit battle for 5 star DL Eddrick Houston However, with Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Johnson in place, and freshman Brandon Inniss arriving this summer, Brown faced a tight roster in terms of ever earning a starting job. In the offensive wasteland of Iowa, however, he becomes a difference maker on Day 1. The Hawkeyes brought in former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara on a transfer this offseason. However, with the tight end of Sam LaPorta leaving for the NFL, more receiving guns were needed. Fifth year Nico Ragaini, the leading returning receiver, was outside the top 1,000 in the high school’s 247 Sports composite. None of the wide receivers who played last season ranked in the top 300 nationally. That lack of talent contributed to Iowa averaging only 17.7 points per game and finishing last among Big Ten Conference teams in total offense. Brown, ranked No. 79, was the highest-ranked receiver in OSU’s four-man signing pool for 2022. This all explains McNamara’s response to Brown’s social media announcement. Tree. Let’s work, McNamara wrote. The Big Ten has not yet announced a league schedule for 2024 and beyond. It is not yet known when Ohio State will meet Iowa again. However, OSU AD Gene Smith told cleveland.com last fall that one of the considerations of future schedules was to ensure that all league teams play each other home and away every four years. Chances are the Buckeyes will eventually get a close look at the final stages of Brown’s promising development. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

