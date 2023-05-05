Sports
Comeback effort falls short as #3 Seed Villanova falls to #2 Seed Denver, 16-9, in BIG EAST Semifinal
Fraser led the Wildcats with three goals and 10 shots as a junior forward Matt Licata (Sandown, NH) added two goals and a career-high three assists. Licata tied his career high with five points for the fourth time in the last eight games as a fifth-year midfielder Matt Campbell (Madison, New Jersey) also had two goals. Sophomore midfielder Tyler Boos (Marblehead, MA) and second attacker Luke Raymond (Crownsville, Maryland) each scored once to round out the Villanova scorers.
The Wildcats’ powerful offense was held in check by a strong defensive effort from Denver for most of the night, though Villanova had a shooting advantage in each of the first three quarters. Fraser opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game for an early Wildcats lead, but the Pioneers responded two minutes later with back-to-back scores that were 16 seconds apart. Villanova would eventually be kept off the scoreboard until Boes fired a rebound from a missed shot into the top right corner with 7:17 to play in the second period.
Denver pushed the margin to as many as eight goals in the second half, but the Wildcats regained some momentum with four goals in a 4:55 time frame to come within 12-8 with 11:34 left in the game. Raymond started the run with a man-up goal on a pass from Fraser with 1:19 to play in the third period. Fraser added another Villanova count just 42 seconds later, the 39e time this season the Wildcats have scored consecutive goals in the space of less than a minute.
A second consecutive Licata-to-Fraser connection early in the fourth quarter kept things going and Campbell added a man-up goal at 11:34. The scoring run cut the deficit in half and at 12-8, Villanova was only 1:48 from half time within four goals for the first time since a Campbell goal. A faceoff offense by the Pioneers after the second Campbell goal kept the ball, and the loyal Wildcats strong in the crowd of 465 fans, on Villanova’s side.
Denver got the ball back on a turnover with 11:31 left and had three shots wide before a final shot clock violation with 9:49 to play. A subsequent clear effort by the Wildcats was good, but Villanova turned the ball over with 8:46 on the clock and the Pioneers turned that foul into a goal at 8:32, halting the Wildcats four-goal spurt. Licata scored the final Villanova goal of the game with 4:23 remaining.
Only one penalty was called that night against the Wildcats, 30 seconds before the game was delayed after a shot clock violation late in the second quarter. Villanova started the day in the national top 10 in both man-up offense (50%, seventh in Division I) and man-down defense (72%, ninth). The game made good on those trends, with the Wildcats killing their lone penalty while going 2-of-4 on man-up offensive opportunities. Campbell and Raymond scored their fifth and fourth man-up goals of the season respectively.
On the defensive side of the ball, fifth-year goalkeeper Will Vitton (Top, N.J.) made six saves and fifth year SSDM Chet meeting (Basking Ridge, New Jersey) had two turnovers caused while picking up four ground balls. Vitton briefly left the game early in the first quarter on a hard hit, but returned soon after to finish the night with a career-high 660 saves, the third most in school history. Licata, fifth-year defenseman Brody LaPorte (San Carlos, California) and sophomore LSM Tripp Robinson (Top, N.J.) all had caused turnovers for the Villanova defense.
The 2023 season so far has shown a Wildcats program that can compete with any team in the country when firing on all cylinders. Villanova had a six-game winning streak midway through the season to extend his record to 7-1 in the March 21 games, and the Wildcats have been ranked in the national polls in each of the past 10 weeks since they topped the top in both countries. reached 20. the Indoor lacrosse Media Poll and the USILA Coaches Poll after the third week of the season.
Villanova owns ranked wins over then-No. 10 Delaware and Then-No. 15 Penn a year, in addition to beating Penn State in the season opener as the Nittany Lions were unranked, but ultimately en route to a top-five ranking in the polls for much of the year. Along the way, the Wildcats racked up six wins at road and neutral venues, and by the middle of the year had secured their eighth consecutive season with a winning record.
Earlier in the week, Campbell was named the BIG EAST midfielder of the year and was one of six Villanova players named All-BIG EAST performers by the league’s head coaches. Campbell, Comizio and junior defender Reed Kolwell (Westfield, New Jersey) were first team selections, with the trio of senior faceoff specialist Justin Coppola (Garden City, NY)fifth-year attacker Patrick Dale (Shrewsbury, Mass.) and Vitton chosen in the second team. Campbell has been nominated for a trophy for the Tewaaraton Award as a top 25 finalist for the nation’s highest collegiate lacrosse honor.
The Wildcats remain the only BIG EAST member to have played in all 11 iterations of the conference championship since the tournament was first contested in 2012. Villanova has earned a berth in the tournament every season, hosted the championship four times, and has the title game three times. During the 2023 season, the Wildcats set new program career records for goals scored (Campbell), points (Campbell), goalkeeper wins (Vitton), confrontation wins (Coppola), and ground balls scored (Coppola).
|
Sources
2/ https://villanova.com/news/2023/5/5/mens-lacrosse-comeback-effort-falls-short-as-3-seed-villanova-falls-to-2-seed-denver-16-9-in-big-east-semifinal-round.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What happened to Jamie Foxx? Actor speaks out after fans raised concerns for his health
- Comeback effort falls short as #3 Seed Villanova falls to #2 Seed Denver, 16-9, in BIG EAST Semifinal
- How to wear long dresses for summer
- ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton quits Google amid harsh AI warnings
- 148 nurses return to NS health care to take advantage of $10,000 in incentives
- Ukrainian President Zelensky has spoken in The Hague – BBC News
- A strong earthquake hits Japan, killing one person and injuring 13
- Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan on May 10 in Toshakhana case
- Kunker in Lampung, President Joko Widodo Off Road on Tarmac Roads – Realitalampung.com
- Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani makes her Bollywood debut with many stars
- Rishabh Pant enjoys playing table tennis at NCA in viral video after posting cryptic message on Instagram | WATCH
- Google wants to bring Bard’s AI power to Pixel’s home screen