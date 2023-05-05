Austin Fraser

Fifth-year midfielderrecorded his third hat-trick of the season, including two goals in a run of four goals in five minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters, but #3 seed Villanova (10-5) trailed too far to overcome in a 16- 9 loss to #2 seed Denver (10-4) in the semifinals of the 2023 BIG EAST Men’s Lacrosse Championship presented by JEEP at Valley Fields on Thursday night. This was the second year in a row that the Wildcats and Pioneers met on neutral ground in the conference tournament.

Fraser led the Wildcats with three goals and 10 shots as a junior forward Matt Licata (Sandown, NH) added two goals and a career-high three assists. Licata tied his career high with five points for the fourth time in the last eight games as a fifth-year midfielder Matt Campbell (Madison, New Jersey) also had two goals. Sophomore midfielder Tyler Boos (Marblehead, MA) and second attacker Luke Raymond (Crownsville, Maryland) each scored once to round out the Villanova scorers.

The Wildcats’ powerful offense was held in check by a strong defensive effort from Denver for most of the night, though Villanova had a shooting advantage in each of the first three quarters. Fraser opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game for an early Wildcats lead, but the Pioneers responded two minutes later with back-to-back scores that were 16 seconds apart. Villanova would eventually be kept off the scoreboard until Boes fired a rebound from a missed shot into the top right corner with 7:17 to play in the second period.

Denver pushed the margin to as many as eight goals in the second half, but the Wildcats regained some momentum with four goals in a 4:55 time frame to come within 12-8 with 11:34 left in the game. Raymond started the run with a man-up goal on a pass from Fraser with 1:19 to play in the third period. Fraser added another Villanova count just 42 seconds later, the 39e time this season the Wildcats have scored consecutive goals in the space of less than a minute.

A second consecutive Licata-to-Fraser connection early in the fourth quarter kept things going and Campbell added a man-up goal at 11:34. The scoring run cut the deficit in half and at 12-8, Villanova was only 1:48 from half time within four goals for the first time since a Campbell goal. A faceoff offense by the Pioneers after the second Campbell goal kept the ball, and the loyal Wildcats strong in the crowd of 465 fans, on Villanova’s side.

Denver got the ball back on a turnover with 11:31 left and had three shots wide before a final shot clock violation with 9:49 to play. A subsequent clear effort by the Wildcats was good, but Villanova turned the ball over with 8:46 on the clock and the Pioneers turned that foul into a goal at 8:32, halting the Wildcats four-goal spurt. Licata scored the final Villanova goal of the game with 4:23 remaining.

Only one penalty was called that night against the Wildcats, 30 seconds before the game was delayed after a shot clock violation late in the second quarter. Villanova started the day in the national top 10 in both man-up offense (50%, seventh in Division I) and man-down defense (72%, ninth). The game made good on those trends, with the Wildcats killing their lone penalty while going 2-of-4 on man-up offensive opportunities. Campbell and Raymond scored their fifth and fourth man-up goals of the season respectively.

On the defensive side of the ball, fifth-year goalkeeper Will Vitton (Top, N.J.) made six saves and fifth year SSDM Chet meeting (Basking Ridge, New Jersey) had two turnovers caused while picking up four ground balls. Vitton briefly left the game early in the first quarter on a hard hit, but returned soon after to finish the night with a career-high 660 saves, the third most in school history. Licata, fifth-year defenseman Brody LaPorte (San Carlos, California) and sophomore LSM Tripp Robinson (Top, N.J.) all had caused turnovers for the Villanova defense.

The 2023 season so far has shown a Wildcats program that can compete with any team in the country when firing on all cylinders. Villanova had a six-game winning streak midway through the season to extend his record to 7-1 in the March 21 games, and the Wildcats have been ranked in the national polls in each of the past 10 weeks since they topped the top in both countries. reached 20. the Indoor lacrosse Media Poll and the USILA Coaches Poll after the third week of the season.

Villanova owns ranked wins over then-No. 10 Delaware and Then-No. 15 Penn a year, in addition to beating Penn State in the season opener as the Nittany Lions were unranked, but ultimately en route to a top-five ranking in the polls for much of the year. Along the way, the Wildcats racked up six wins at road and neutral venues, and by the middle of the year had secured their eighth consecutive season with a winning record.

Earlier in the week, Campbell was named the BIG EAST midfielder of the year and was one of six Villanova players named All-BIG EAST performers by the league’s head coaches. Campbell, Comizio and junior defender Reed Kolwell (Westfield, New Jersey) were first team selections, with the trio of senior faceoff specialist Justin Coppola (Garden City, NY)fifth-year attacker Patrick Dale (Shrewsbury, Mass.) and Vitton chosen in the second team. Campbell has been nominated for a trophy for the Tewaaraton Award as a top 25 finalist for the nation’s highest collegiate lacrosse honor.

The Wildcats remain the only BIG EAST member to have played in all 11 iterations of the conference championship since the tournament was first contested in 2012. Villanova has earned a berth in the tournament every season, hosted the championship four times, and has the title game three times. During the 2023 season, the Wildcats set new program career records for goals scored (Campbell), points (Campbell), goalkeeper wins (Vitton), confrontation wins (Coppola), and ground balls scored (Coppola).