Napoli’s 33-year-old football first since Maradona is causing chaos in Italy





Naples fans were ecstatic after their football team won its first Serie A title since 1990, when Diego Maradona starred. Photo: Getty Wild scenes have broken out everywhere Italy after Napoli captured its first Serie A title since the days of the late great Diego Maradona. A 1-1 draw at Udinese was enough for Napoli to clinch their drought-breaking Italian top flight title, despite having five games left to play. Winning the ‘Scudetto’ created extraordinary party scenes all over Naples, in the stadium and in Udine as football fans took to the streets to kick off the festivities in style. The late Argentine legend Maradona famously led Napoli to their only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, with the football-mad Italian city waiting 33 years before adding their third Scudetto. ‘STRIPPED’: The news of Fran Kirby shocks the football world in the run-up to the Women’s World Cup ENORMOUS: Sam Kerr stuns in stunning rendering as Matilda’s snap England stripe ‘HORRIBLE’: Uproar over decision over infamous Melbourne derby League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by deflecting a rebound afterwards Password Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on. It meant Napoli built an insurmountable 16-point lead over second place Laziowhich mathematically means they can’t be caught no matter what happens in the last five games. Napoli football fans took to the streets to celebrate after their side’s first Scudetto in 33 years. Photo: Getty In addition to the 11,000 Napoli fans inside and some 5,000 others who gathered outside the stadium in northern Italy, more than 50,000 spectators watched the game on jumbo screens at Napoli’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples. Celebrating fans invaded the pitch at the final whistle, as scenes of delirium descended on Naples as fireworks and flares lit up the night sky. Napoli ranks high above traditional Italian powerhouses Napoli’s triumph is all the more important as it is the first time since Roma claimed the title of a club south of Italy’s traditional big cities in 2001 Milan and Turin have won a Scudetto. Napoli tied the record of clinching the title with five rounds to spare, shared with Torino (in 1947-48), Florence (1955-56), Inter Milan (2006-07) and Juventus (2018-19). Story continues Osimhen scored a rebound in the 52nd minute on a shot by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia that came via a corner kick for the visitors. The Nigerian striker broke his face mask during the ensuing festivities and was forced to play without playing for a few minutes while it was repaired by Napoli officials on the sidelines. It was Osimhen’s 22nd goal in the league this season and the 46th of his Serie A career, matching former AC Milan notable and current President of Liberia, George Weah, as the top African scorers in Italy. Napoli had a short break during the first half, during which Lovric found space in the area for a quick check and a slanted shot into the far post in the 13th. Napoli have dominated all season, only losing in the league when defeated by Inter in January. A 5-1 win over Juventus nine days later left no doubt that this was the Partenopei’s year. However, Napoli were not even considered title contenders before the season due to the departure of former captain Lorenzo Insigne, club record goalscorer Dries Mertens and defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly. However, Osimhen has developed into the most dangerous striker in the league, sparking interest in his signing from around the world, including English Premier League giants. Chelsea And Manchester United. The title gives Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti the one honor he most coveted after previously managing Roma and Inter and winning two Russian league titles with Zenit St Petersburg. Spalletti’s innovative style first showed promise at Udinese nearly two decades ago, when he led the provincial club to a fourth-place finish and a spot in the Champions League. with AAP Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.

