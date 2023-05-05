Division I men’s hockey attendance rises in 2022-23





The 2022-2023 NCAA Division I men’s hockey season has been as exciting as it has been in recent memory, and that excitement was certainly reflected at the gates. Attendance in NCAA Division I men’s hockey was up 15 percent nationwide from 2021-22 and as many as 44 of the 59 (75 percent) men’s programs participating in both seasons posted an increase in attendance in 2022-23. Arizona State had the highest attendance, going from an average of 870 fans per game in 2021-2022 at Oceanside Arena to 4,791 in 2022-23 at Mullet Arena, which opened in October. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) had the largest percentage increase per game, with a year-over-year increase of 513 percent. Largest increase in visitors (fans/game)

1. State of Arizona (+3,921)

2. Omaha (+2,063)

3.RPI (+1,884)

4. Sacred Heart (+1,849)

5. Minnesota (+1,243) Largest Visitor Increase (Pct/Game)

1.RPI (+513%)

2. Sacred Heart (+493%)

3. State of Arizona (+451%)

4. Yale (+136%)

5. Dartmouth (+113%) The increase in attendance in 2022-23 can be partly attributed to the lifting of COVID-related restrictions that were still in place in some schools, mainly in ECAC. However, what college hockey experienced in 2022-2023 was more than a post-pandemic return to normal; at least nine schools set new single-game attendance records in 2022–23: Arizona State (Jan. 14), Connecticut (multiple), Mercyhurst (Oct. 1), Northeastern (multiple), Northern Michigan (Dec. 2), Omaha (10 February), Penn State (January 21), Sacred Heart (January 21), and St. Thomas (February 4). Regular-season rivalries also featured for a quarter of National Hockey League (NHL) venues in Detroit, Boston, Denver, and New York: Michigan and Michigan State clashed in front of 18,325 at Little Caesars Arena, the Beanpot averaged 18,258 at TD Garden; Colorado College and Denver played to 17,952 at Ball Arena; and Cornell and UConn battled for 12,247 at Madison Square Garden. Fans also turned out in droves for three outdoor games in 2022-23. The Faceoff on the Lake (February 18) between Michigan and Ohio State drew 45,523 fans to Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium, while 22,500 witnessed the Frozen Fenway doubleheader (January 7) with UConn vs. Northeastern and Boston College vs. UMass at Fenway Park. The season culminated at the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four in Tampa, where Quinnipiac defeated Minnesota in front of 19,444 at Amalie Arena, the second-largest indoor crowd ever to witness a national title game.

