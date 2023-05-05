Mens lacrosse upset by highlight in Atlantic 10 semifinals





Box Score RICHMOND, va. A second-half surge from High Point helped upset the top-seeded Saint Joseph’s lacrosse team 16-14 in the Atlantic 10 Semifinals at Robins Stadium on Thursday night. The loss takes the Hawks to 10-5 on the season, concluding the inaugural A-10 campaign with possession of the Atlantic 10 Regular Season title after falling in the opening round of the tournament. High Point goes to the championship game and faces the winner of Richmond and UMass. HOW IT HAPPENED High Point opened the scoring in the first two minutes of the game, giving the Panthers a quick lead.

The benefit lasted less than a minute, Matt Bohmer finding the first goal of the afternoon for St. Joe’s to tie the score.

finding the first goal of the afternoon for St. Joe’s to tie the score. SJU used the Bohmer goal to start a 5-0 run, Mac MacLaughlin giving the Hawks the first lead for the top seed.

giving the Hawks the first lead for the top seed. Colin Reich counted his 13 e of the season just six minutes ahead of the First Team All-Atlantic 10 roster Levi Anderson found open space before firing past the goalkeeper.

counted his 13 of the season just six minutes ahead of the First Team All-Atlantic 10 roster found open space before firing past the goalkeeper. close the flight, Joe Burnham used a rare run-up to the attacking half of the field after a feed of Cole Pieters shooting low and into the back of the net.

used a rare run-up to the attacking half of the field after a feed of shooting low and into the back of the net. The Panthers looked like the Hawks had all the momentum in the world and stormed back with four goals in the last five minutes of the first quarter to tie the score.

Bohmer took matters into his own hands to begin the second frame, adding up his second of the match to cut down the High Point run.

Griffin Mallory found it just short of his fourth goal of the season to highlight Bohmer’s hat-trick that would extend the Hawk lead to 8-5.

found it just short of his fourth goal of the season to highlight Bohmer’s hat-trick that would extend the Hawk lead to 8-5. For the 27 e successive game, Carter page found the back of the net as the junior tallied his team-leading 45 e goal of the season.

successive game, found the back of the net as the junior tallied his team-leading 45 goal of the season. With less than three minutes to play, Mallory scooped up a loose ball from a bounced Hawk shot and slid home, giving the Hawks a 10–5 halftime lead.

Just three minutes into the second half, the Panthers cut the deficit to just one goal, as a quick four-goal burst put High Point behind 10–9.

While the Hawks looked for someone to stop the Panther run, they need look no further than Page as the Canadian sniper got a pass from Levi Verch with plenty of room, a shot into the back of the net.

with plenty of room, a shot into the back of the net. After the 10-man drive for the Hawks forced High Point into a midfield turnover, Anderson was left wide open 10 yards from goal. Anderson was almost confused by the amount of space left open and looked around for a defender before making the net wave.

Two quick High Point goals cut the SJU lead to 12-11 heading into the final frame. On the other side of the break, High Point continued their run with the first three goals of the fourth.

Page would cut the Hawk deficit to one with just over two minutes to play, but the Panthers answered immediately from the confrontation to regain the advantage.

After winning the next confrontation, High Point would score the dagger as an attacker could escape the pressure and walk to an open net.

A consolation goal from Levi Verch proved the Hawks could go all out as High Point knocked off the top seed 16–14 at Robins Field. GAME NOTES Carter page And Matt Bohmer both lead the Hawks in hat-tricks on the night. Page’s three goals pushed him past the career-high 100 to eighth all-time in SJU history (102).

And both lead the Hawks in hat-tricks on the night. Page’s three goals pushed him past the career-high 100 to eighth all-time in SJU history (102). Levi Anderson finished with two goals, the trio combining for 21 shots on the day.

finished with two goals, the trio combining for 21 shots on the day. Colin Reich has scored in seven consecutive games to finish the season.

has scored in seven consecutive games to finish the season. Griffin Mallory scored twice in the loss, all five goals and an assist in the last three games of the year.

scored twice in the loss, all five goals and an assist in the last three games of the year. Zak Cole ends his SJU career with the X’s 19-33 performance with 10 ground balls.

ends his SJU career with the X’s 19-33 performance with 10 ground balls. High Point outscored the Hawks by a 45–41 margin, including a 28–24 lead on shots on target.

