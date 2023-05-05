Test cricket could switch to an annual event, Rajasthan Royals owner says

Test cricket should become more of an event, says Badale

55-year-old thinks there are too many formats

IPL franchises are becoming larger entities and playing in more leagues

Test cricket could turn into short, annual events like the Wimbledon tennis Grand Slam, according to Manoj Badale, owner of the Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking on the BBCs Tail holders podcast, Badale said crickets longest format needed to be more of an event to attract fans who continue to prefer the game’s shorter offerings, particularly Twenty20.

Badale, the co-founder and managing partner of venture capital firm Blenheim Chalcot, also pointed to the crowded calendar, estimating that top players can play cricket between 220 and 230 days a year in T20, one-day and test matches.

We can make Test cricket work if we make it more of an event, Badale said.

We should play it at the same time every year between a small group of nations that can afford it and Lords [Cricket Ground] becomes like a Wimbledon, an event that is the diary.

The number of times I hear arguments like Ben Stokes [the England mens Test captain] wants to play Test cricket, that’s important, but what really matters is what the fans of the future want to see and what are they going to spend their hard-earned money on.

We’ll have to think creatively about Test Cricket if we want it to work.

Badale added that he believes there are too many formulas and one-day internationals (ODIs) could be in jeopardy.

Discussing the growing influence of the IPL, Badale said he expects franchises to become larger entities and play in more leagues.

I do believe that in the next three to five years there are some choices that the managers are going to make that will really be decisive, he said.

We’re the second most popular sport in the world right now, but our real competition is other forms of entertainment.

We have too many franchise leagues now, so you can have a hierarchy from the IPL, some major leagues and then some minor leagues.

Owners of IPL teams have already purchased T20 teams in the Caribbean, United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa and the US. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has responded by giving the green light to the introduction of multi-year central contracts for their men’s cricketers amid the potential for international players to be tied to franchises in domestic T20 leagues.

Badale also gave his opinion on The Hundred, which the ECB introduced in 2021. The 100-ball format was introduced to attract a more diverse crowd to cricket. However, reports emerged last week that the league could be dropped and converted to a T20 league after making losses of UK9 million (US$11.3 million) in its first two years.

I don’t think the right question is what are you losing, but what are you willing to invest?, Badale said.

People are talking about the IPL now, but hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in the first five to seven years. Everyone forgets that it was loss-making for years.

I saw an article that The Hundred lost nine million dollars, that is irrelevant to me. If there is an economic model that works, it could be huge.

Still, Badale stated he was not convinced by the 100-ball format, which has yet to be adopted in other countries.

I mostly agree that T20 works, why do we need a different format?, he said.

I do think administrators tend to prioritize trying to look different than what we should be prioritizing.

The problem they tried to solve with The Hundred is that T20 games got too long, and I think four and a half hours is too long, but you don’t have to solve that by changing the format.

A key player in the cricketing landscape in the coming years appears to be the financial power of Saudi Arabia, with the country recently linked to a deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) around a new T20 competition. Now England county club Yorkshire is reportedly negotiating with Saudi investors to buy a stake.

According to the daily mailYorkshire has held talks with Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud, a Saudi prince and government official, to buy off the UK15 million (US$18.9 million) debt the club owes former chairman Colin Graves.

Prince Badr’s bid would reportedly see him assume Graves’ debt without injecting any equity into Yorkshire. Badr would also be willing to charge the club less than the four per cent interest it currently pays to the Colin Graves Trust, which has agreed to pay a UK5 million (US$6.3 million) redemption that it is due until October to defer. Yorkshire to complete the season.

The Daily Mail adds that another cash injection from Badr in Yorkshire could follow at a later date.