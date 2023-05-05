Greensboro tennis players feel left in the dark at Spencer Love Tennis Center





GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Greensboro’s tennis players say some courts need lighting. It all comes down to the addition of six new courts to meet demand. It’s packed on a Thursday night. In a few months, the best 12-year-old female tennis players in the country will be here for their tournament. How come the lights aren’t on at night on the new runways? A spokesperson for the City of Greensboro says the new courts look complete, but relief work is underway. GREENSBORO: Stay up to date with the latest local news in your city.

It’s what holds players back when the sun goes down. We have these new courts… we have to get them to work, said Zack Matheny, who represents District 3 on the City Council. Confusion over what was designed and what was implemented is keeping the lights out on the Spencer Love Tennis Center’s new courts. What the city is doing is working with the contractor for what we’ll call “quick fixes,” which is temporary relief to stand on. There are some issues with the drain from what some players have told me, so we’re going to try to fix some of those issues, Matheny said. He said he has heard frustration from players who have had games moved to other locations due to the lack of lighting. Why was it not done right the first time and what can we do to avoid this in the future?” he said. Paul Steimle started playing tennis about 10 years ago with Spencer Love to get some exercise. He uses them at least once a week. These improvements were really great. The courts are in excellent condition. Everything is really accessible and also really affordable, Steimle said. As tennis gains popularity in Greensboro, every job is needed.

It draws people to the city. I think it’s one of the fun things about living in Greensboro, and there are many, Steimle said. The Guilford Regional Tennis Association is home to thousands of community competitive players, excluding the recreational players. Those league matches often go on well into the evenings. We heard you. I heard you, and they heard you at City Hall, and you’re going to play under lights at Spencer Love ASAP, Matheny said. There is no timeline for when the lights will come on, but city officials are actively working on it. The original 12 lanes are now open and the lights on that side are working.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-tennis-players-feel-left-in-the-dark-at-spencer-love-tennis-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos