I remember the days when Matignon High’s hockey team ruled the state
Marty Pierce thought it only appropriate to attend his granddaughter’s high school softball game on Wednesday afternoon and support her through a difficult time.
Mount Alvernia faced the St. Joseph Prep/Matignon cooperative, in which the latter joined the other two on Tuesday as it announced that Catholic schools would close at the end of the academic year. The number of registrations is low and Matignon stops due to lack of money.
It’s natural for the iconic former Matignon boys’ hockey head coach to be swayed by the news, having orchestrated a dominant 40-year run that has seen 10 state championships and 20 national titles. The program was considered a juggernaut nationally from the 1970s to the early 1990s. He can still describe in great detail the many moments that defined the historic play before he retired in 2004, and with it the many big names who came through the program before joining Div. 1 collegiate hockey. Many also went on to the NHL.
I was shocked that they were closed. I feel mixed feelings about the closure of all these Catholic schools, Pierce said. I am very, very proud of Matignon High School, I was there 40 years. I had a lot of great athletes, student athletes. I was proud and honored and always, always felt privileged to be their coach. All those times were magical. Just magical times, just fun times.
As the list goes on and on of what the community is losing to Catholic schools closing, one of the greatest disappointments lies in the history of boys’ hockey. It’s been a while since Matignon rocked Boston Garden, but the impact of his accomplishments over three distinct decades under Pierce has an incredibly wide reach.
Very few could disrupt Arlington’s reign under fellow coaching icon Ed Burns. By the mid-1970s, a new titan had arrived under Pierce. A great wave of talent poured in and his teams wreaked havoc on their way to the state championships in 1975 and 1977. They placed second every other year until the turn of the century.
Matignon was the first Catholic power to go on one of those runs in the mid-1970s, said Arlington coach John Messuri. I think for a year all nine of their attackers Div. 1 college hockey. Other programs began to build on that.
With far more high school hockey games played at Boston Garden than at TD Garden today, aspiring hockey players filled the stands to witness the grandeur of the program. Martys Mohawks enamored hockey fans with their unique hairstyle and overwhelming dominance, winning five straight state titles from 1980-84.
Not even the 1982 Acton-Boxboro team, full of future NHL players Bob Sweeney and Tom Barrasso, could stop them in that run. In 1984 about a dozen Matignons players were committed to Div. 1 colleges. When the program missed out on the state title in 1985, it was the first time in 10 years that it had failed.
I went to those games (even before I played), said Suffolk men’s hockey head coach Shawn McEachern, Matignon class of 1988 before playing at Boston University and spending 13 seasons in the NHL. Incredible games. Incredible. The thing about playing at Matignon is that everyone who went to play there, that was the ultimate goal of playing for Marty. Marty was a masterful motivator, getting boys excited and excited to play the game.
Watching his older brother’s Arlington team take on Matignon as a youngster inspired Messuri before embarking on his own well-decorated hockey career as a player and coach. Before legendary coach Bill Hansons Catholic Memorial Knights dominated the scene to eventually claim the most championships in state history, he was in awe of the hostile powerhouse.
Growing up coaching, I wanted to be Marty Pierce, Hanson said. Everyone aspired to be him because he was a classmate and a great coach. To see something like this break down and shut down is disheartening.
Arlington Catholic, under former head coach Dan Shine, caught up with Matignon throughout that long stretch to create some epic matchups. Hockey had become a big part of both schools’ identities, along with the other sporting events between the two.
Were probably only three miles apart, it was the Battle of Massachusetts Avenue, Shine said. It was a great rivalry, the games would sell out two or three hours before the game day. If you weren’t there two hours before the game, you didn’t get in.
Both were divested to Div. 2 in the mid-1980s based purely on the size of the school, and that set the stage for Matignon to win two more titles in 1987 and 1988. Between the two of them, Catholic Memorial and the other Catholic conference powers, the Catholic school rule forced the creation of the Super 8 in 1991. Matignon never won it, but reached the finals in 1992 and 1996 and won the traditional state title again in 1993.
To think that Matignon was instrumental in two major shifts in local sporting history, to now be out of school is a mighty hard pill to swallow.
It’s a sad day, said Bob Emery, director of men’s ice hockey activities at Merrimack College, Matignon Class of 1982 before playing at Boston College. My high school years are definitely my best hockey years.
It’s just sad to see it go, because in the ’80s it was such a fun place to be, McEachern said. The school, they were so proud of the tradition of the hockey program. If you win the state title in Matignon, there’s no school the next day. We rode two fire trucks through Cambridge to Matignon, where the entire crowd of students would be waiting for us.
However, what it has achieved will never go away. And Pierce is nothing but proud of giving such a historic identity to the little school.
There is for sure, he said. There was nothing like it.
