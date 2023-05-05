Last tune-up set before Friday at home





The meeting The South Dakota track and field wraps up the regular season with the USD Tune-Up at the Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion on Friday. Field events are scheduled to start at 2:30 PM and track events start at 3:00 PM. The South Dakota seniors will be recognized at approximately 5 p.m. after the 400-meter hurdle races. The coyotes It’s one last chance for the Coyotes to make the conference roster and fine-tune any adjustments ahead of next weekend’s Summit League Championships. South Dakota won the indoor Summit titles, a first program, in February at the DakotaDome. If the Coyotes went 4-for-4 this year, they would become the first out of North Dakota program to do so since Southern Utah in 2004. The South Dakota women are looking to win their fourth straight championship after winning from last year. indoor and outdoor championships and another indoor title this year. South Dakota’s women are ranked No. 36 in this week’s USTFCCCA rankings, while women’s pole vault remains No. 1 in the country. The Coyotes have won the Summit Peak Performers of the Week on the women’s side every week the team has competed. This week’s honorees are Jay Pulse On track, Lydia Knapp for field and Jack Durst represent for men’s field. With two weeks left, the Coyotes have nine women, six men and one relay in qualifying position for the NCAA West Preliminary. The League Leaders South Dakota leads the Summit League in 11 events this spring, nine of them on the women’s side. Women’s 100 meters: Erin Kinney 11.28 seconds

Women’s 400 meters hurdles: Jay Pulse 56.79 seconds

Women’s Steeplechase 3,000 meters: Helen Gould 10:45.44

Men’s 4x100m relay: Ardell inlay , Ken Mark Minkowski , Mark Dale , Dylan Kautz 40.17 seconds

Women’s 4x100m relay: Sammy Neil , Jay Pulse , Anne Robinson , Erin Kinney 44.63 seconds

Women’s high jump: Daniel Anglin 5-11 (1.82m)

Pole vault men: Marshal Faurot 17-7 (5.37m)

Women’s pole vault: General Hirata 14-7 (4.45m)

Women’s shot put: Meredith Clark 50-4 (15.34m)

Women’s discus throw: Lydia Knapp 167-9 (51.14m)

Women’s hammer throw: Lydia Knapp 206-4 (62.90m) The competition The Coyotes in Lillibridge will feature athletes from Northern Iowa, Buena Vista, Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northern State, Sioux Falls and Wayne State. Next one The championship season kicks off next week with the Summit League Championships held May 11-13 in Fargo, North Dakota.

