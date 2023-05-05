Live blog: Yorkshire v Glamorgan, LVCC, day two

MATCH CENTER

4:33 pm –The game is stopped for today.

4:01 pm – Durham have just announced the signing of Ajax Patel as their overseas replacement for the injured Matt Kuhnemann. The New Zealand left arm spinner will make his debut against his former county when we travel to the Riverside next week. It will be the first of seven possible Championship appearances.

16.00 hours – Tea is drunk at 4:10 PM and tea resumes at 4:45 PM. The rain has stopped.

3.35 pm – Tea reportGlamorgan reached tea 57-2 as Jordan Thompson and Mickey Edwards struck in a shortened second afternoon session at Headingley.

Glamorgan led with 196 in their second innings, with Andrew Salter trapped lbw by Thompson and David Lloyd for 33, leaving Edwards lopsided to the rear.

Rain took the players off the field immediately after the Lloyd wicket – halfway through the 21st over – with tea.

Yorkshire, minus the injured Ben Coad, are under considerable pressure and will need a flurry of wickets to get themselves back into the game if and when play resumes.

3:33pm – WICKET! Lloyd skewed Edwards to the back where Tattersall (sub) takes a good low catch. He falls for 33, and it’s 57-2. Glamorgan are 196 for. And we’re going for rain.

3:03 PM – WICKET! Salter lbw Thompson, 15. Glamorgan is 44-1 leading with 183. Marnus Labuschagne enters.

2:55 pm –Glamorgan started their second innings steadily, reaching 41-0. David Lloyd has 27 and Andrew Salter has 12. The lead is 180. Adam Lyth has to juggle his bowlers without Coad. Mickey Edwards on the attack and Jordan Thompson just back, switch ends.

2.13 pm – Two overs from Glamorgan’s second innings have been bowled, one apiece from Fisher and Thompson. 67 remain in the day. They are still 0-0, leading by 139.

2:07 pm – The game is about to resume. Yorkshire takes to the field, but BenCoad is not there. Glamorgan 0-0 after one over of their second innings. They lead with 139.

1:35 pm – The rain has subsided and the umpires have signed a restart at 2.10 pm.

1:20 pm –Heavy rain hit us during the lunch break. The blankets are on.

1:02 pm – Lunch.Australian fringe-seamer Michael Neser claimed a hat-trick on his way to recording a seven-wicket haul as Yorkshire endured a nightmare against Glamorgan at Headingley on the second morning, bowled out for 106.

Morning rain delayed the start of day two until midday, when Yorkshire resumed at 62-5 in reply to a first innings 245.

Neser already had three wickets to his name after a late burst on the first day.

Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan looked good early in the game, but the latter was Neser’s first hat-trick as he tied lbw for 25 with the fourth ball from the 28th over.

Neser then bowled George Hill and Dom Bess, who both attempted to leave with the break, to complete the hat-trick to leave Yorkshire 90–8 in the 28th over.

Neser later trailed Jordan Thompson before Ben Coad came out of cover to finish the innings when Jonny Bairstow attempted to squeeze a quick single to hold the hit.Neser finished with a career-best haul of 7–32 from 11 overs.

Glamorgan started their second innings just before lunch with a lead of 139, but Andrew Salter played a maiden out of Matthew Fisher.

12:51pm – WICKET! Coad was run out of cover by Carlson when Bairstow called him out by trying to hold the charge. We’re out for 106. Bairstow 20 not out. Neser finishes with a career best 7-32.

12:44pm – WICKET! Thompson trailing by Neser, 5. It’s 102-9.

12:32 p.m. – It is remarkable to think that the last time Jonny Bairstow played a championship game for Yorkshire, in July 2018, was also a hat-trick. It was the Roses game at Old Trafford when Jordan Clark sacked him, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. It was heralded as one of the greatest hat-tricks of all time.

12:30pm – WICKET! Neser gets a hat-trick when Bess is bowled while trying to leave alone. It’s 90-8. Jordan Thompson is now in.

12:26pm – WICKET! Hill bowled the first ball through Neser, who strikes twice in an over for the second time and now has five wickets. 90-7.

12:24pm – WICKET! Malan lbw Neser, 25. We’re 90-6.

12:21 pm –We’ve moved to 89-5 after 27 overs, five bowled this morning. Malan has 25 and Bairstow has 12. Encouraging start, but still plenty of work to do. It is now a lovely afternoon in Headingley.

12:01 am – Yorkshire legend Katherine Sciver-Brunt has announced her retirement from all international cricket. She will continue to play in the Hundred for Trent Rockets this summer.

12 o’clock – The first over of 88 to be bowled today has just begun. Jonny Bairstow opposite Timm van der Gugten. Bairstow has two and Yorkshire is 62-5 in reply to Glamorgan’s 245.

11:34 am –Of the seven games in the two divisions, only two did not start today. This and the other, Hampshire v Warwickshire in Division One at Southampton.

10.55 am – The umpires are scheduling an afternoon start here in Headingley.

10.30 am –No official confirmation, but we can safely say there will be a delayed start here, where the rain has stopped and the cleanup process is underway. Fingers crossed for some lunch time play.

9:56 am –The blankets stay in place here in Headingley. No sign of warm-up starting.

8:54 am – Good morning from Headingley, where it’s been a damp start to day two. It rained last night and there is currently rain in the air. The covers remain in place, so there is great doubt about a timely start unfortunately.

I’m told it’s going to rain for the next three days, so it could be a very busy few days for the ground crew.

As we go, fingers crossed at 11, Yorkshire starts at 62-5 in reply to Glamorgan’s 245.

Yorkshire lost four late wickets last night to change the skin of the day, including two nightwatchmen in one Michael Neser over.

Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan start the day in the crease hoping to provoke a counter-attack.

Mickey Edwards and George Hill claimed three wickets apiece for Yorkshire yesterday, although the former at the end said the home dressing room wasn’t exactly thrilled with how they bowled in helpful conditions. You can read more from the great fast bowler in his end-of-day reaction piece, the link to which is below alongside our first-day report and highlights.

