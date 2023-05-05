Wide receiver Kaleb Brown transfers from Ohio State to Iowa football





Former Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown announced on Instagram on Thursday that he has switched to Iowa Football. Brown entered the transfer portal on Monday and visited Iowa City two days later. The former Buckeye played in four games totaling 27 offensive snaps during his first season at Ohio State and recorded one reception for five yards. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound receiver from Chicago was a 4-star high school recruit. According to 247Sports, he was ranked the No. 2 player in Illinois, No. 13 wide receiver in the country, and No. 79 player overall in the class of 2022. Iowa was one of several teams offered to Brown as a high school student. The full list included Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and a dozen other Division I programs. More:What they say about Iowa football landing Ohio State transfer WR Kaleb Brown Brown joins the Hawkeyes with four years of eligibility remaining. The addition of the transfer portal at wide recipient is valuable to Iowa, which had only four scholarship recipients left. Only Diante Vines was healthy at the end of the spring and Nico Ragaini, Jacob Bostick and Seth Anderson were injured. Alyssa Hertel is the university’s sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawkcentral.com/story/sports/college/iowa/football-recruiting/2023/05/04/iowa-hawkeyes-football-kaleb-brown-transfer-portal-ohio-state-big-ten/70185817007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos