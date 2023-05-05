RR vs GT IPL 2023 Highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets







10:23 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar GT win Gujarat Titans wins by 9 wickets and remains the table toppers with 14 points.









10:16 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar GT – 106/1 (12 overs) Gujarat Titans need 13 runs from 48 balls.









10:12 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Pandya hammers Adam Zampa, let’s recap the 11th









10:11 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha in action After Shubman Gill’s firing, Pandya and Saha take charge.









9:42 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar GT – 25/0 (4 overs) Wriddhiman Saha 15 (11) and Shubman Gill 8 (13) look unstoppable. RR is looking for the first wicket.









9:31 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar GT batters get off to a strong start 9 runs come off the first over as Saha and Gill look to chase the target early.









9:12 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar RR 118/ 10 (17.5 overs) RR register lowest total in Jaipur. GT needs 119 runs to win.









9:04 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Boult is fired Gujarat Titans want to end it once Boult leaves too.









9:01 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar 4 more to go Boult and Zampa come into action for RR who are 110/8 (16 overs). Interestingly, only Yashasvi Jaiswal (14), Sanju Samson (30), Devdutt Padikkal (12) and Trent Boult* (14) have scored more than 10. runs for RR.









8:51 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Rajasthan Royals 8 lost Rashid Khan takes a three wicket haul as Hetmyer leaves.









8:44 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Another blow to Rajasthan Royals as Dhruv Jurel gets out RR batters are in deep trouble as they lose their 7th wicket.









8:34 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Padikkal leaves RR 77/6 if Padikkal is fired.









8:27 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar RR – 72/5 (10 overs) Padikkal 10 (8) and Hetmyer 1 (3) come into action for RR. Will they manage to lead their team to a decent total?









8:25 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Riyan Parag goes back to the hut Rashid Khan dismisses Parag, RR batters are in deep trouble.









8:16 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Rajasthan Royals in trouble as Samson, Ashwin are fired Sanju Samson and Ravichandran Ashwin get out and Rajasthan Royals lose early wickets.









20:02 (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar RR – 50/2 (after power play) The batters from Rajasthan have lost two wickets. Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal come into action after the dismissal of Jos and Yashasvi. How much will they score?









7:59 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Jaiswal leaves Jaiswal 14 (11) gets a run out and Rajasthan Royals are two down.









7:57 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Yashasvi, Sanju stabilize Rajasthan Royals innings Samson 23 (13) and Jaiswal 14 (11) have taken the lead after Buttler’s dismissal.









7:39 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Josh Buttler leaves Big blow to Rajasthan Royals when Jos Buttler is fired early. Hardik Pandya takes the first wicket.









7:34 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar The batters from Rajasthan get off to a slow start Mohammed Shami throws a brilliant first over. He limits RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to just 2 runs.









7:21 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Substitutes Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif









7:20 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Gujarat Titans play XI Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little









7:20 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Rajasthan Royals play XI Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal









7:04 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Hardik Pandya on the throw We would also bat first. If the captain of the house doesn’t know what to pick, I thought I might as well bowl and see what happened.









7:04 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Sanju Samson at the throw We want to bat first. It’s a little hard to read this pitch. Let’s skip a few overs and figure it out later. The level of cricket we play is really good. We expected something like this from Jaiswal with the preparation he had done. Zampa replaces Holder.









7:03 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar RR wins the toss Rajasthan Royals won the coin toss and elected to bat.









6:51 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Anurag Roushan BJP will return to power in Karnataka by overwhelming majority: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in Karnataka on Friday, saying the crowd that turned up on an unscheduled roadshow and public rally here was proof that the party came out on top. The Prime Minister held a massive roadshow in the city before heading to the venue of the public meeting to recruit the ruling party.









6:46 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Top performers for Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal: 428 runs Ravichandran Ashwin: 13 wickets









6:45 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Top performers for Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill: 339 runs Mohammed Shami: 17 wickets









6:42 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur – IPL 2023 Insights IPL matches played: 2

Games won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average fours per game: 30

Average sixes per game: 11









6:34 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Head-to-head details Games played: 4

Matches won by RR: 1

Matches won by GT: 3









6:33 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Weather report Weather-wise, according to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain. Cloud cover of less than 5% to 20% is expected during the race. the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius at the start of the game and is expected to drop to 28 degrees Celsius by the end.









6:32 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Pitch report The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur favors batters in white ball cricket. The average score in the first innings here is 158 runs from 48 IPL matches to date. But Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 202, the highest total at this venue, batting first in the most recent match here. Fans can therefore expect a high-scoring clash between two title contenders on Friday.









6:32 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Gujarat Titans Full Squad Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi , Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel









6:32 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aachal Maniyar Full roster of Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore









