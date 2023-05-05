What HS coaches think of new Auburn football staff

MAROON Vestavia hills one morning Coach Robert Evans’ phone rang.

On the other side was newly hired Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze. The conversation was not extensive, but Freeze informed Evans that the line of communication was open between the two of them.

“Hey, everything you need was right here for you,” Evans recalled as Freeze’s main point.

TRANSFER PORTAL:Appalachian State pass rusher Jalen McLeod is committed to Auburn football

JOHN COHEN:Why Auburn AD Hasn’t Decide on SEC Football Schedule Yet

NFL DESIGN:How experts rated each selected Auburn football player

The call was part of what has been a welcome change for Evans, who has coached the Rebels since January 2022. defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts had each stopped by Evans’ office to communicate and “have a ball.”

Conversely, Evans said he had not had a single conversation with anyone on former coach Bryan Harsin’s staff during the 10 months their jobs overlapped: “No interaction is a bit strange to me, outside looking in,” Evans added please.

“I think that was a priority from Day 1,” Freeze said on April 27 when asked about building relationships within the state. “And I hope the high school coaches and players have felt our willingness to do whatever it takes to get back in the game. We need to win some battles in this state. I think they felt that. “

Freeze hasn’t been in Auburn long enough to show too much proof of concept, but one of the biggest, if not the biggest, recruiting victory he’s had in the state was turning Highland Home’s Keldric Faulk away from the state of Florida and to the Plains in December.

Faulk, the top-rated recruit in Auburn’s recruiting class of 2023 who garnered praise as an early enroller during spring training, is poised to make an impact in Year 1.

Something that certainly played a role in his recruitment was Freeze’s involvement. The 53-year-old coach has said several times over the past six months that he has hired assistants he trusts to formulate schedules and game plans, allowing him to focus more on his work as a recruiter. It showed during spring training, when Freeze would often spend part of the sessions on the side talking to a prospect and his family.

“I think the game of college football has changed so much over the last decade, in terms of head coach involvement in recruiting and social media,” said Pike Road coach Granger Shook. “I think Coach Freeze was really ahead of the game when he was at Ole Miss, really because he was meant to be. He had to find ways to find his niche, hang his hat on relationships and social media and rub elbows and make it head coach who talks in the ballroom and is the face of the program in the clinics. …

“That’s something back in the day that head coaches didn’t really do, but now you see even coach (Nick) Saban in Alabama doing that now. Even coach Kirby Smart (in Georgia) is doing that. But I think a lot of it started with Coach Freeze and his success in recruiting at Ole Miss. … I think that kind of helped set a trend for other successful SEC coaches.

UDFAs:Tracking Auburn footballs not drafted for free agents after 2023 NFL Draft

LOOKING FORWARD:Auburn Football’s 5 Best 2024 NFL Draft Prospects, And 5 More That Can Play Their Way In

BY THE NUMBERS:Hugh Freeze contract released: how much will the Auburn football coach earn?

Enterprise coach Ben Blackmon, Opelika’s Erik Speakman, and Elmore Country’s Kyle Caldwell all echoed similar sentiments: Freeze and his associates have been much more hands-on and made themselves easily accessible: “You have a number of places in the state of Alabama that currently don’t have the caliber of kids to play in Auburn or Alabama,” Blackmon said. “But when those coaches do come around, they tell you they care about you as a coach.”

And, as Evans put it, Auburn’s staff admits no battles. He used his four-star lead Jordan Ross as an example. Evans isn’t sure if Ross will eventually end up with the Tigers, “but it’s not because they didn’t try.”

“I think the previous staff almost conceded defeat at the front of things at times with some of the best prospects,” said Evans. “…I just don’t think that’s going to be the case with Coach Freeze. That doesn’t mean they’re going to win a whole lot of those battles, but they’re fighting for them and they’re not giving in.

“That’s where you have to start when you’re Auburn. You have to go after the upper echelon kid across the country and try to win some of those battles that they haven’t even wanted to fight for the past two years. That’s all you can ask for, I think from a fanbase (perspective).”

Richard Silva is the writer of Auburn athletic beats for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.